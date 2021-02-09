Student-athletes Named to OCCAC All-Academic Team

PIQUA — Twenty-eight student-athletes from Edison State Community College have received Academic All-Conference honors from the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) for the Fall 2020 semester. To qualify, a student-athlete must have completed at least 12 credit hours with a 3.30 GPA.

“Even during these difficult times, Edison State student-athletes are still giving their all in the classroom. On behalf of myself and the entire Edison State coaching staff, we are very proud of their academic achievement,” said Nate Cole, director of Athletics.

Members of the women’s volleyball team earning honors include Faith Bockrath, Sidney; Chloe Cox, Greenville; Koryann Elliott, Greenville; Allison Freisthler, Troy; Bristynn Graman, Vincennes, IN; Sarah Pothast, Wapakoneta; Emily Powell (4.0 GPA) Piqua; Kristen Rodrigues, Dayton; Jadyn Sharp, Greenville; Brianna Slusher, Troy.

Six members of the women’s basketball team earned honors, including Madelyn Downing (4.0 GPA), New Madison; Kailah Johnson, Holland; Caitlin McEldowney, Versailles; Rylie McIver (4.0GPA), Sidney; Victoria Newland, Lima; Allison Siefring (4.0 GPA), St. Henry.

Dylan Ballauer, Hamilton; Kevin Bellamy, Beavercreek; Zachary Grau, Florence, KY; Kyle Lane, Xenia; and Jonathan Machamer, Vandalia represent the baseball team in academic excellence.

The softball team is represented in academic excellence by seven players, including Hannah Campbell (4.0 GPA), Salem, IN; Layne Claudy, Greenville; Lily Henning (4.0 GPA), Vandalia; Macy Imwalle, Fort Loramie; Alexis Mullen, West Liberty; Kayla Runyon, Tipp City; Hallie Snyder (4.0 GPA), Troy.

Edison State Community College is one of thirteen participating members of the OCCAC. The college also competes in Region XII as a Division II member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in men’s baseball and women’s softball, men’s and women’s basketball, and women’s volleyball.