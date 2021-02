The annual SC Collectibiles Sports Collectors Show will be held this weekend at the Miami Valley Centre.

The event will feature nearly 50 tables blanketing the mall with dealers showcasing sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, comic books and additional sports-themed items.

The event hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Admission is free.