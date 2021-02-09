NANCY L. THORNBURY

TROY — Nancy Lou (Stump) Thornbury, 77, of Troy, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Troy Rehab and Healthcare Center. She was born October 26, 1943, in Piqua, to the late John and Pauline (Martin) Stump. She married Joseph Thornbury; he preceded her in death in 2000.

Nancy will be missed and remembered by her children Kevin (Deb) Pierce of Kettering, Melissa “Missy” Applegate of West Milton, and Treg (Carrie) Pierce of Celina; her sisters, Cindy (Gary) Ryman of Troy, and Beverly (Richard) Hines of Troy; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Ty Pierce; and her son-in-law, Terry Applegate.

Nancy grew up in Covington and was a 1961 graduate of Covington High School. She also graduated from Continental Beauty School and owned and operated Nancy’s Beauty Shop in Covington. She also had worked at Wright-Patt Credit Union in Troy. She was a past member of the V.F.W. Post #8211, West Milton Eagles, Eastern Star in Covington, the Busy Bees Garden Club, and was involved with her kids’ 4-H club.

Private services for her family will be held at a later date, with private burial in Swamp College Cemetery, Celina. Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington. Memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Healthcare Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.moorefh.com