Monday Basketball Roundup

BEAVERCREEK — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team went on the road Monday night to get a big win over Beavercreek.

The Lady Red Devils improved to 20-0 with a 43-38 win.

Tipp led 9-5, 24-18 and 30-24 at the quarter breaks in the defensive battle.

Ashleigh Mader had 19 points and six rebounds.

Hannah Wildermuth had eight points and five rebounds and Katie Hemmelgarn had seven points and nine rebounds, while blocking two shots.

Kenna Smith pulled down six rebounds.

The Red Devils made the most of their opportunities at the foul line, hitting 15 of 17 attempts.

Tippecanoe will be challenged again Thursday when it travels to Bellbrook.

Troy Christian

gets home win

TROY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team improved to 11-6 with a 55-46 win over Chaminade-Julienne Monday night.

Troy Christian trailed 17-4 after one quarter, but took a 25-22 halftime lead and increased it to 41-35 after three quarters.

Morgan Taylor had 17 points, three assists and four steals, while Erin Schenk had 16 points and three steals.

Sarah Johnson added 15 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Brooklyn Lavy had six rebounds and three assists and Megan Baker added five rebounds.

Milton girls

defeat North

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union evened its record at 10-10 with a 53-26 victory over Tri-County North Monday night.

Milton led 14-7, 25-11 and 44-19 at the quarter breaks.

Madison Jones had 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Morgan Grudich had 12 points and five assists.

Jayla Gentry added 10 points, while Rachel Jacobs pulled down 13 rebounds.

Shannon Brumbaugh had five rebounds and three steals, Ava Berberich had three assists and three steals and Annie Smith added three steals.

Lady Buccs

handle Jets

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team cruised to a 57-39 win over Fairlawn in its final home game Monday night.

Covington led 21-7, 30-16 and 43-27 at the quarter breaks.

Claudia Harrington scored 26 points and had a school record eight 3-point field goals.

Carlie Besecker scored 11 points, Claire Fraley netted 10 points and Ellie Hedges added eight points.

Covington, 14-6, will close the regular season at Carlisle on Thursday.

Lehman girls

lose to Houston

HOUSTON — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team dropped to 7-13 with a 45-30 loss to Houston Monday.

Lehman trailed 10-4, 25-17 and 33-22 at the quarter breaks.

Anna Cianciolo had nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while Heidi Toner added six points.

Mara O’Leary grabbed six rebounds and Caroline Wesner pulled down five.

BOYS

Piqua boys

top Stebbins

DAYTON — The Piqua boys basketball team picked up its third win a row with a 55-49 victory over Stebbins Monday night.

Piqua, 7-11, will host West Carrollton Wednesday, Fairborn Friday and Tecumseh Saturday.

Piqua trailed 9-7 after one quarter, but pulled even 21-21 at halftime.

Stebbins took a 40-39 lead after three quarters, before Piqua rallied for the win.

Dre’sean Roberts had a big game with 19 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Jerell Lewis had 13 points and seven rebounds and Garrett Schrubb scored eight points and had four assists.

Tanner Kemp had seven points, seven rebounds and three assists.