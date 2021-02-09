Juvenile charged in bomb threat incident

Staff report

BRADFORD — Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives have concluded their investigation of a bomb threat called into Bradford Schools on the morning of Feb. 3.

An 11-year-old Bradford student has been identified as the person leaving a bomb threat on the school’s answering machine, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

“Our Mobile Forensics Unit was critical in identifying where the call originated from, as the call was ‘masked’ through several internet services,” Duchak said.

The juvenile will be charged into Miami County Juvenile Court for one count of inducing panic, Duchak said.