PIQUA — James R. Barton, age 73, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his wife, family, and faithful dog on Monday, February 1, 2021. Jim was born in Louisville, KY on November 29, 1947 to the late James M. Barton and Nell Fanning Herron. He married Linda (Hoelscher) Barton on November 5, 1966.

In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by his daughters: Kara (Ken Rose) Barton and Jenny (Lance) Collum; his grandchildren: Kameron Barton, Clay (Chelsea) Selsor, Kaden Barton Rose, Kenna Barton Rose, and Allen Seagraves; one great grandson: CAS Seagraves; sister-in-law: Rebecca Wagner; brothers-in-law: Mark Hoelscher and Jason (Johanna) Hoelscher; his niece: Gwen Wagner; and many good friends. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his in-laws: Luke and Bert Hoelscher; and his brother-in-law: Charles “Chuck” Wagner.

Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1965. Only 15 days after marrying his wife, Linda, Jim began a 13 month tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon his return, they finished out his enlistment at Camp Lejeune, NC. Jim received his rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1969. Being a Marine was certainly a proud time in his life. “There is no such thing as a former Marine or and ex-Marine. Once a Marine, always a Marine,” was a motto he lived by.

Jim was a train enthusiast. His wife would often comment that a “hot date” might consist of them sitting by a railroad track, enjoying a burger from Wendy’s, while waiting for a train to come along. If you ask Linda, her view is that they were just watching tracks rust! Jim always had dogs in his life. His dogs always loved him as much as he loved them. He pushed really hard to be released from the hospital this last time, so he could get home to his faithful dog, Mowgli.

Jim truly cared for his group of friends. They met up at “The Liars Paradise” for a few hours every day. He always said they were mostly listening, but we think it’s safe to bet he added his 10 cents worth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as celebrant. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373, The Bethany Center, 339 South St. Piqua, OH 45356, or St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 South Downing St, Piqua, OH 45356. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.