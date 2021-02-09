PIQUA — Edythe P. Seas, age 68, of Piqua, OH passed away at 3:45 PM on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH. Edythe was born in Piqua on July 4, 1952 to the late Marlen and Genola (Bowden) Pauley.

Edythe is survived by two sons: Phillip Seas, Troy, OH and Joshua Seas and daughter-in-law: Lauren Seas, Dublin, OH; one sister and brother-in-law: Sandra & Tom Finnegan, Sarasota, FL; and two grandchildren: Robert King Seas and Genesis Edythe Seas. She is preceded in death by two brothers: Gary Pauley and David Pauley.

Edythe graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1970 and she worked for the United States Postal Service for 32 years. Edythe was a member of The Upper Valley Community Church in Piqua. She enjoyed feeding the squirrels and birds from her patio. Edythe was an avid Cleveland Browns Fan and she especially loved spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Pastor Stephen Smitley officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 11-1 on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Society, 15120 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.