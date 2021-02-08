Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 2

OVERDOSE: A female subject reportedly overdosed in the 9000 block of Greenville Falls, Newberry Twp. She was revived by Narcan. Possible drugs were sent to the lab for testing. The incident was reported at 9 p.m.

Deputies were later called to the same residence for the same female on another overdose complaint at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 3. She was then transported to UVMC by medics.

PROPERTY: Douglas Liette, 52, of Piqua, was charged with a fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property from reported incident in Aug. 2017.

Feb. 3

THEFT: A theft report was filed in the 2600 block of Fiesta Drive, Concord Twp.

Feb. 4

FRAUD: A Bethel Twp. resident reported that their bank mailed a new credit card to the resident’s old address. The card was activated and used by an unknown subject. Funds were reimbursed and the card was destroyed.

FRAUD: Multiple reports of unemployment fraud filed in residents’ names were reported and filed.