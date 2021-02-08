TROY — Marie Welbaum, age 74 of Troy, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Kettering Medical Center, Troy. She was born on November 19, 1946 in Greenville, OH to the late Village and Ruth Eileen (Weyant) Woodman.

In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Welbaum who passed away in 2002 and her brother, Randy Woodman.

Those left to cherish Marie’s memory include her daughters, Polly (William) Rodgers of Troy and Nancy (Dave) Ingel of Hot Springs, AR; sons, Brian (Wendy) Welbaum of North Hampton, OH, Wes (Lisa) Welbaum of Kirtland, OH, and Tom Welbaum of Troy; grandson, Aspen Rodgers; step granddaughter, Addison Rodgers; sister, Sue (Vester) Embry of Versailles, OH; and brother, Doyle (Lee) Woodman of Tacoma, WA.

Marie graduated from Ansonia High School and after went to cosmetology school to become a hairdresser. She was a hairdresser for 50+ years and worked at Ruby’s Salon in Troy for over 30 years. Marie loved taking care of her grandson more than anything, but when she wasn’t doing that she enjoyed reading, playing solitaire, and spending time at the Redmans club playing tickets. She was a member of the Redmans Club for over 35 years and is also a PGP.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM of Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor David Thomasson officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home with a Pocahontas service at 7PM. Interment will follow the funeral service at Casstown Cemetery in Casstown, OH. Following burial there will be a celebration of life at Redmans Picnic Ground, 2855 W Stanfield Rd, Troy, OH.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.