TROY — James (Jim) M Straughn, of Troy, passed away surrounded by his family on February 6, 2021 following a brief illness.

Jim was born on June 23, 1946 in Rochester NY to Charles and Elizabeth Straughn. He attended college at Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. During his time at Marquette, he met and fell in love with his future wife, Candace. Together, they shared a tremendous love that stood the test of time. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in December 2018.

He was a loving father to two sons, Michael (Shannon) and Brian (Angela) Straughn. He was known as “Papa” to his four grandchildren, Sarah, Megan, Allison and Adam. He was actively involved in all of their lives. When his sons were young, he dedicated his time to coaching and taking leadership positions in Cookson Elementary PTO, Troy Junior Baseball and the Troy Recreation soccer program. As his own children got older, he and Candace expanded his family through his adopted sons, Philip (Kaci) and William Matthews.

Jim was employed as an engineer at several companies in Wisconsin, Missouri and Ohio. His career with the Hobart Corporation brought him to Troy in 1978 where he was employed until his retirement in 2009. During his career he earned a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Dayton. This education fostered his interest in investing, and particularly in rental real estate.

After his retirement in 2009, Jim dedicated his time to his various hobbies and charitable work. Jim was a man with diversified talents, and he used those talents to benefit others. He used his remodeling skills as a volunteer at Brukner Nature Center, his appliance knowledge to support Habitat for Humanity’s Restore, and his financial knowledge to support tax preparation for AARPs Tax-Aide program. For many years he was a timekeeper for Troy High School’s soccer program.

During his retired years, Jim developed a love for travel and the beauty of the outdoors. He enjoyed any outdoor activity, but he had a fondness for hiking and biking. He became an avid hiker and went on annual hiking trips to various destinations, enjoying America’s National Parks as well as frequent trips to the mountains of western North Carolina. He had a dream of exploring the vast beauty of New Zealand, which he was able to do in early 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kathy Clark.

In addition to his immediate family, Jim is survived by his sisters Carol (Tom) Penders and Adria (Tim) Beach, both of New York.

Visitation will be held at Baird Funeral Home in Troy from 3-5pm on Thursday, February 11. Funeral services at Baird Funeral Home are to immediately follow visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed towards Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, Brukner Nature Center, or to the Troy Mountain Bike Area through the Troy Foundation. Friends may express condolences to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.