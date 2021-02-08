SPRINGFIELD — Floyd E. Shumaker, age 91 of Springfield, formerly of Covington, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Northwood Care Center in Springfield, Ohio. Floyd was born in Miami County on June 21, 1929 to the (late) Guy and Algia (Coate) Shumaker; graduate of Newton High School, Class of 1947; upon graduating Floyd worked for BVD in Piqua; retired from Hobart Brothers in Troy, Ohio; attended Laura Christian Church; enjoyed taking drives with his wife, Mary, camping with family and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 68 years, Mary K. (Manning) Shumaker; daughter, Helen; siblings, Howard Shumaker, James Shumaker, Lois Force, Phyllis Shumaker, Doris Shumaker, Gladys Myers, and Lowell Shumaker.

Floyd is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Floyd A. and Sherry Shumaker of Sidney, Guy D. and Margie Shumaker of Springfield; grandchildren, Jenny (Joe) Wagner, Jon Shumaker and Sara (Phillip) Prueter; great-grandchildren, Josh Wagner, Jana Wagner, and Mary Wagner (Jake) Argabright, and Harris Prueter; other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Floyd’s life will be held at 11 AM Wednesday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington, OH with the Pastor Curtis Duncan officiating, for immediate family only, due to virus protection. In lieu of personally attending, a live streaming of the celebration may be seen on Facebook page of Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home and it will be posted later on the website. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

The Shumaker family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Northwood Care Center in Springfield, as well as Heartland Hospice Care. Memorials may be made in Floyd’s name to Laura Christian Church or Heartland Hospice Care. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.