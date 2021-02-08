Area briefs

Female land ownership series set

TROY — OSU Extension in Miami and Champaign counties is offering a series designed to help female landowners understand critical conservation and farm management issues related to owning land. It will provide participants with the knowledge, skills and confidence to talk with tenants about farming and conservation practices used on their land. The farm management portion will provide an understanding of passing land on to the next generation and help establish fair rental rates by looking at current farm budgets.

The series runs from 9-11:30 a.m. every Friday, Feb. 26 through March 26 and will be a blend of in-person and virtual sessions. It is $50 for the series. If you are only able to attend a couple of sessions, it is $10 per session, but there is value in getting to know other participants in the series and talking with them each week. Registration can be found at go.osu.edu/legacy2021. For more information, contact Amanda Bennett at bennett.709@osu.edu. The registration deadline is Feb. 24. The detailed agenda can be found at miami.osu.edu/events/lady-landowners-leaving-legacy.

Board to meet

BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at the school, 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford.

The public can attend the virtual meeting by visiting www.Bradford.k12.oh.us.

VFW offers dinners

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW No. 6557 will offer several dinners in February for dine-in or carry-out.

Saturday, Feb. 13 — Three pieces of fish with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $8 from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 20 —Marinated pork chop with baked potato and vegetable for $10 from 5-7 p.m. Non-marinated also available.

Saturday Feb. 27 — T-bone steak with baked potato, salad and a roll for $15 from 5-7 p.m.

Friday Feb. 26 — Choice of three pieces of fish for $8, 21 pieces of shrimp for $8 or a combination of 1 piece of fish and 21 pieces of shrimp for $9. Froglegs will be available for $12. All served with french fries and coleslaw from 6-7:30 p.m.

Financial report available

WEST MILTON — The annual financial report for 2020 for the Milton-Union Public Library is available in the office of the fiscal officer.