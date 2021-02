Meet Pink

This is Pink, she came to the Miami County Animal Shelter from an overcrowded home. Shortly after arriving, staff found out Pink, a young Shar-Pei mix, was pregnant. She had a litter of six who have all been adopted and she is now looking for her forever home. Pink is a little shy at first but knows how to climb into your lap and give kisses. Pink will highly benefit from a routine and a lot of love.