Local swimmers qualify for district meet

A number of local athletes advanced on to the district swimming meet at sectionals last weekend.

BOYS

D-I

Troy’s Andrew Oakes advanced with the 11th fastest qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke, 1:01.58; and 21st fastest time in the 200 IM, 2:05.80.

D-II

For Tippecanoe, Ben Prenger and Jack McMaken qualified in two events.

Prenger has the ninth fastest time in both the 100 freestyle, 50.52 and 200 freestyle, 1:53.37.

McMaken has the 19th fastest time in the 100 butterfly, 58.51 and 22nd fastest time in the 200 IM, 2:18.0.

Alex Burkey has the 22nd fastest time in the 100 breaststroke, 1:07.06, the Tipp 400 freestyle relay had the 20th fastest time in 3:52.64 and the Tipp 200 freestyle relay has the 23rd fastest time in 1:40.54.

Troy Christian’s Caleb Reno has the sixth fastest time in the 50 freestyle, 22.89 and seventh fastest time in the 100 butterfly, 54.75.

The Eagles Ben Klint has the 10 fastest time in the 100 backstroke, 56.42 and 11th fastest time in the 100 butterfly, 55.18.

Troy Christian has the 14th fastest time in the 200 medley relay, 1:50.59 and the 16th fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay, 1:38.50.

Miami East’s Camden Richter has the 15th fastest time in both the 100 freestyle, 51.52 and 200 IM, 2:11.38.

The Vikings have the 12th fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay, 3:43.78 and 24th fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay, 1:41.28.

GIRLS

D-I

Piqua’s Colleen Cox advanced with with 15th fastest time in the 100 freestyle, 25.10 and 20th fastest time in the 200 freestyle, 54.94.

Troy’s Annika Hurley is an alternate in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.77.

Also advancing were the Troy 200 freestyle relay with the 21st fastest time in 1:47.12 and the 400 freestyle relay with the 23rd fastest time of 3:57.25.

D-II

Tippecanoe girls will have a large contingent at district.

Taylor Dietz has the fifth fastest time in the 500 freestyle, 5:28.35; the 18th fastest time in the 200 freestyle, 2:11.0 and is an alternate in the 100 butterfly, 1:09.10.

Kathryn Oen has the eighth fastest time in the 100 breaststroke and 14th fastest time in the 50 freestyle, 25.88; while Alex Voisard has the ninth fastest time in the 100 breaststroke, 1:10.09 and 13th fastest time in the 200 IM, 2:22.10.

Averie Jaquemin has the ninth fastest time in the 100 backstroke, 1:03.72 and 12th fastest time in the 100 butterfly, 1:03.93.

Naomi Maggard has the 15th fastest time in the 100 freestyle, 58.15 and 16th fastest time in the 100 breaststroke, 1:12.15.

Simone King has the eighth fastest time in the 50 freestyle, 25.31; Abigail Haas has the ninth fastest time in the 200 freestyle, 2:04.67; Gracie Ganger has the 19th fastest time in the 100 breaststroke, 1:13.13 and Maeve McMaken has the 24th fastest time in the 100 backstroke, 1:08.25.

Tipp also has the second fastest time in the 200 medley relay, 1:54.85; third fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay, 1:44.18 and 10th fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay, 3:58.70.

For Troy Christian, Hailey Howard has the 20th fastest time in the 100 butterfly, 1:06.91 and is an alternate in the 100 backstroke, 1:08.57.

The Eagles Carson Voisinet has the 18th fastest time in the 200 IM, 2:30.99.

Bethel’s Kaylee Price has the third fastest time in the 100 freestyle, 53,77 and the ninth fastest time in the 50 freestyle, 25.34; while Savannah Phipps has the 24th fastest time in the 50 freestyle, 26.85 and the 21st fastest time in the 100 freestyle, 58.64.

Bethel has the 24th fastest time in both the 200 freestyle relay, 2:01.21 and the 200 medley relay, 2:15.99.

Miami East’s Annie Richters has the seventh fastest time in the 100 butterfly, 1:01.85 and 11th fastest time in the 50 freestyle, 25.54.

Miami East has the 12th fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay, 1:47.91 and the 17th fastest time in the 200 medley relay, 2:05.47.

Lehman Catholic’s Sophia Braun has the 21st fastest time in 200 IM, 2:34.54.

Lehman has the 23rd fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay, 4:36.31 and is an alternate in the 200 freestyle relay, 2:02.67.

Newton’s Kendra Kern has the 16th fastest time in the 100 backstroke, 1:05.53 and 24th fastest time in the 100 butterfly, 1:08.76.