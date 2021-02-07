J.R. Clarke to hold renovation, book sale

COVINGTON — J.R. Clarke Public Library and board of trustees has announced the entire library facility will be going through an inside renovation, beginning sometime in March.

In order to continue serving the community and school district requirements, the infrastructure of electrical, plumbing, HVAC and data lines will be replaced, in addition to other upgrades that will better provide for current and future library demands, according to director Cherie Roeth.

The J. R. Clarke Library trustee boards from past years have done an outstanding job with fiscal and financial responsibilities, Roeth said. The current general fund has grown to a point where these needed renovations and changes can be made without asking the Covington community to pass a levy, she said. In addition, in order to save additional money during the renovation, the J.R. Clarke Library will be moving to 101 and 103 N. High St. for the duration of the project — approximately six months. This move allows general and subcontractors to have full reign of the location, easily moving from one work location to another without the added burden of continually moving furniture, shelving, books and other equipment, Roeth said.

The Friends of J.R. Clarke Public Library and the trustee board will be hosting a renovation and winter book sale from Tuesday, Feb 16 through Saturday, Feb. 20 during regular library hours. Furniture, equipment and other items that will not be moved back into the renovated library will be available for a donation to the Friends of the J.R. Clarke Public Library group. This money will be used for children’s programming and Friends of J.R. Clarke Library projects. Every room of the library will be open and items tagged for examination and inspection. If a person is interested in a specific item, he/she will place their name and phone number on the item and then provide a monetary donation to the JRC Friends group. Items must be picked up either Friday, Feb. 19 or Saturday, Feb. 20 during regular library hours.

The winter book sale will be held in the Community Room, along with smaller items for donation. If there are any community members who wish to assist during this sale, contact the library. Your name will be forwarded to the Friends of the J.R. Clarke Public Library President Karen Garber.

Roeth is available to speak to area community groups. She will explain aspects of the renovation and bring the latest specifications. Contact her at (937) 570-1733 to schedule an event. At the alternative J.R. Clarke Library site, layouts and pictures will frequently be changed so everyone can take part and enjoy the progress of this renovation project, Roeth said.

J.R. Clarke Public Library was founded in 1917, under the auspices of Covington Exempted Village Schools. Refer any other questions to (937) 473-2226 and talk with Cherie or Mary Beth.