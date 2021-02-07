Girls Basketball Weekend Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls basketball team stopped Stebbins Saturday afternoon — literally.

Troy limited the visiting Indians to five points in a 55-5 win to improved to 14-7 on the season.

Troy will play Butler for a fourth time in D-I tournament action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Tecumseh High School.

Troy led 14-0, 27-3 and 45-5 at the quarter breaks.

Macie Taylor had 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Brynn Siler scored 10 points and Jovie Studebaker added seven points.

Morgan Kaiser had six rebounds and Aubrey Murphy had three assists and three steals.

Tipp girls

top Sidney

TIPP CITY — For the second straight Saturday and third time this season, Tippecanoe girls defeated Sidney.

Tipp, 19-0, won 48-36.

The Red Devils led 20-7, 31-9 and 38-22 at the quarter breaks.

Ashleigh Mader had a big game for Tipp with 25 points and seven assists, while Rachel Wildermuth filled out the stat sheet with eight points, 10 rebounds and eight steals.

Katie Hemmelgarn had five rebounds and three assists and Kenna Smith pulled down five rebounds.

Johns sets

scoring record

GREENVILLE — Piqua’s Karley Johns became the first Lady Indian to score 400 points in season in the Indians 54-25 loss to Greenville Friday night.

Johns scored 12 points and 12 rebounds in the that game to go to 401 points of the season.

Elise Cox grabbed five rebounds.

Piqua trailed 11-5, 26-7 and 37-20 at the quarter breaks.

Piqua lost to Xenia on Saturday 49-37.

Piqua trailed 18-5, 36-15 and 42-24 at the quarter breaks.

Johns had 19 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots and now has 420 points on the season.

Kenzi Anderson had nine points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks; while Reagan Toopes had five rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Cox pulled down five rebounds.

Troy Christian

beats Graham

ST. PARIS — The Troy Christian girls basketball team improved to 10-6 with a 57-43 win over Graham Saturday.

It was tied 12-12 after one quarter, but Troy Christian led 28-22 at halftime and 39-39 after three quarters.

Sarah Johnson had 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots, while Morgan Taylor had 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and eight steals.

Erin Schenk had nine points and three steals, while Sydney Taylor had seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

Brooklyn Lavy added five rebounds and three assists.

Milton tops

Newton girls

PLEASANT HILL — Milton-Union rallied from a 22-14 halftime deficit to defeat Newton 57-45 Saturday.

Milton outscored Newton 27-3 in the third quarter to take a 41-25 lead.

Madison Jones had a big game with 25 points and eight steals.

Jayla Gentry had 12 points and three steals and Rachel Jacobs had six points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

Morgan Grudich had six points, seven assists and four steals and Ava Berberich had five rebounds and six steals.

Camryn Gleason had 14 points for Newton and Katelyn Walters scored six points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Emma Szakal and Jaden Stine both added six points.

Hunleys lead

East to win

CASSTOWN — Rori and Paxton Hunley both hit double figures as the Miami East girls improved to 10-11 with a 56-46 win over Northwestern Saturday.

Rori Hunley had a big game with 20 points and Paxton Hunley added 11.

Kylie Kirby and Camryn Francis both scored six points.

Bradford girls

beat Lehman

SIDNEY — The Bradford girls basketball team picked up a 42-33 win over Lehman Catholic Saturday in non-conference action.

Bradford led 11-7, 21-17 and 28-25 at the quarter breaks.

Anna Cianciolo had 12 points and three assists for Lehman, while Mara O’Leary had six points and seven rebounds.

Tori Lachey scored seven points and Heidi Toner pulled down 10 reboounds.