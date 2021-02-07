Boys Basketball Weekend Roundup

TROY — The Piqua boys basketball team picked up its second win over Troy in three days Friday night at the Trojan Activity Center.

The Indians, 6-11, rallied from a 21-19 halftime deficit to defeated Troy 52-44.

Dre’sean Roberts had 20 points and three assists, while Jerell Lewis added 10 points and Garrett Schrubb had seven rebounds and three assists.

Jaden Owens led Troy with 19 points, while Hollis Terrell had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Ryler Kirtley pulled down five rebounds and Shaeden Olden had four assists.

Troy, 8-10, lost to Stebbins 54-38 Saturday night.

Troy trailed 13-4, 26-13 and 40-28 at the quarter breaks.

Tipp gets

past Sidney

SIDNEY — Zach Frederick had a huge game and the Tippecanoe boys basketball team pulled away late for a third win over Sidney this season 75-64 Saturday night.

Tipp, 17-0, led 17-10, 33-26 and 53-48 at the quarter breaks.

Frederick had 27 points, 21 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Ben Knostman added 15 points, 11 assists and two blocked shots, while Gavin Garlitz scored 11 points.

Stanley Clyne scored 10 points and Griffin Caldwell added six points.

Milton falls

to Waynesville

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Waynesville 56-55 in SWBL action Friday night.

Milton led 21-9, 31-24 and 43-40 at the quarter breaks.

Blake Brumbaugh had 22 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Sam Case had 18 points and three assists.

Justin Randall had nine points and five steals and Connor Yates blocked two shots.

Troy Christian

drops game

YELLOW SPRINGS — A bad fourth quarter doomed Troy Christian boys over the weekend.

In a 61-58 loss to Yellow Springs Friday night, Troy Christian trailed 16-15 after one quarter, but led 36-23 at halftime and 54-38 after three quarters.

But, the Bulldogs outscored them 23-4 in the final eight minutes.

Against Anna Saturday, Troy Christian lost 55-47 after leading 11-6, 29-15 and 39-29 at the quarter breaks.

East boys

lose twice

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys basketball team lost two games over the weekend to drop to 12-7 overall and 8-2 in the CCC.

East lost a road game to Tri-Village 62-40 Friday night.

Sam Zapadka had 13 points, while Noah King had eight points and nine rebounds and Nick Prince scored eight points.

On Saturday, East lost to Northwestern 42-32.

Prince scored 11 points and Connor Apple added nine points.

Newton splits

two games

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team is 10-10 overall and 7-4 in the CCC after splitting two games over the weekend.

Newton defeated National Trail 55-51 Friday night.

Newton led 10-6, 20-14 and 31-30 at the quarter breaks.

Mitchell Montgomery scored 11 points and Ross Ferrell and Harold Oburn added 10 points each.

On Saturday, Newton lost to Ben Logan 43-40.

Newton led 12-7, 20-13 and 31-21 at the quarter breaks.

Mitchell Montgomery scored 13 points.

Ferrell added nine points and Oburn scored eight.

Bucc boys

edge Tigers

ANSONIA — The Covington boys basketball team defeated Ansonia 47-46 in CCC action Friday night.

Ansonia led 14-9, 24-14 and 33-32 at the quarter breaks.

Grant Humphrey scored 19 points for Covington and Britten Miller added seven points.

Lehman boys

win twice

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team won two games over the weekend.

The Cavaliers are now 14-3 overall and 5-2 in the NWCC.

On Friday, Lehman defeated Temple Christian 48-24.

Lehman led 11-4, 20-9 and 29-13 at the quarter breaks.

Luke Frantz scored 17 points, while Michael McFarland added11 points.

Justin Chapman had eight points and seven rebounds.

On Saturday, Lehman defeated Bradford 46-32.

Lehman led 18-3, 31-7 and 40-16 at the quarter breaks.

Donovan O’Leary had 16 points, while McFarland had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Frantz scored eight points and Justin Chapman had six points and 11 rebounds.

Parker Davidson scored 12 points for Bradford, 4-15.