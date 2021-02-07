Boys Basketball Tournament Pairings

The Southwest District sectional boys basketball tournament draw was held Sunday.

D-I

Troy boys are the Butler sectional, while Piqua boys are in the Centerville sectional.

Troy received the 11th seed and will play eighth seed Vandalia-Butler at a site to be announced on Feb. 20.

The winner will advance to play the winner of ninth seed Sidney and 14th seed Beavercreek at 8 p.m. Feb. 24, with the sectional final set for 7 p.m. Feb. 26.

Piqua received the 18th seed and will play second seed Wayne at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Centerville High School.

The winner will advance to play the winner of 13 seed Northmont and 16 seed Tecumseh at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

The sectional final is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 26.

D-II

Unbeaten Tippecanoe is in the Springfield sectional, while Milton-Union is in the Trent Arena sectional.

The Red Devils received the second seed and will play 22nd seed Eaton at 8 p.m. Feb. 19.

The winner will play the winner of 14 seed Bellbrook and 15 seed Graham at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

The sectional final is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 26, with third seed Dunbar the likely opponent.

Milton-Union received the ninth seed and will play eighth seed Northridge at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20.

The winner will play the winner of sixth seed Oakwood and 12 seed Waynesville at 8 p.m. Feb. 23.

The sectional final is set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26, with top seed Trotwood-Madison the likely opponent.

D-III

Covington will play in the Northmont sectional, while Bethel and Miami East will play in the Butler sectional.

Covington is the 18th seed and will play second seed Preble Shawnee at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.

The sectional final is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

Miami East received the fourth seed and will play seventh seed West Liberty-Salem at 8 p.m. Feb. 23.

The winner will play in the sectional final at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

Bethel received the 14th seed and will play 13th seed Stivers at 8 p.m. Feb. 19.

The winner will play 11 seed National Trail at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25.

The sectional final is at 8 p.m. Feb. 27, with top seed Springfield Shawnee the likely opponent.

D-IV

Bradford, Newton, Troy Christian and Lehman Catholic are all in the Piqua sectional.

Bradford is in the upper bracket.

The Railroaders received the 11 seed and will play top seed Botkins at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.

The winner will play 13 seed Houston at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

The sectional final is set for 5 p.m., Feb. 26.

Newton, Troy Christian and Lehman are all in the lower bracket.

On Feb 23, seventh seed Newton will play sixth seed Russia at 2:30 p.m., followed by fourth seed Lehman and fifth seed Troy Christian at 5 p.m.

The winners will play each other in the sectional final at 5 p.m. Feb. 25.

The sectional final is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 27, with second seed Jackson Center the likely opponent.