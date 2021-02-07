Blood drive set

BRADFORD — Bradford High School will support the cause of “Blood Donor Year” by hosting a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford.

Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies, the “Team Donor” long-sleeve T-shirt and the new “Fight. Heal. Give” face mask. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to depress blood collection and winter weather has caused cancellations. Community Blood Center is declaring “Blood Donor Year” and asks donors to give three times in 2021 to compensate for the loss or reduced capacity of multiple high school and corporate blood drives.

GROBucks series set

TROY — Join the Miami County OSU Extension Office for a new monthly food series, GROBucks. This series will be held the third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. and will cover aspects of gardening and cooking with fresh ingredients. The first virtual session will focus on seeds at 7 p.m. Feb. 18.

Join Extension educators Alisha Barton and Amanda Bennett as they cover the best methods for starting seeds, transitioning them to the outdoors, and a calendar to stay on track. Then, they will show how to utilize seeds in cooking, demonstrate preparing foods, and share recipes to try at home. Visit go.osu.edu/grobucks to register.

Getting walking with club

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services has brought back their walking club and have given it a new name, the Tipp City Sneakers. The goal for participants is to walk 100 miles before April 30. Each walker that turns in a completed mileage log will receive a goody bag and will be automatically entered in a gift basket drawing. The first three participants to turn in their logs will receive a special gift.

According to Katie Sonnanstine, the program coordinator at TMCS, “We are excited to bring this club back and hope that the community will enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of walking.”

TMCS hopes to continue the club all year round.

Registration for this program began Jan. 25. This is no charge to join this club, but registration is required. Visit tmcomservices.org for more information, to register and to print a mileage log. Logs are also available at the TMCS office.