Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department

Feb.1

FELONY CHARGES: Thomas Maxon Jr., of Troy, was charged with contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child and two counts of fifth-degree felony disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Feb. 2

OVI: Brittney Petitjean, 33, of Troy, was charged with failure to control while under the influence in the area of Dakota and South Clay Street.

BURGLARY: Derek Wilson, of Sidney, was arrested in the area of South Walnut and Race Street for an out of county warrant. He was charged with obstructing official business and fourth-degree felony burglary.

Feb. 4

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A criminal damage report was filed at ConAgra. No suspects.

FRAUD: Unemployment fraud complaints were filed with Troy Police Department.