Stiefel celebrating 85th birthday

PIQUA — Edna (Jones) Stiefel was born in Brooklyn on Feb. 6, 1936, and moved to Piqua with her parents Kay and Howie Jones when she was 6 years old.

Edna married Paul Stiefel on Aug. 8, 1959. He passed away on the couple’s 53rd anniversary.

The couple had four children, Kathy Sherman, the late Cheryl (Tim) Stiefel-Francis, Craig (Nancy) Stiefel and Steve (Audrey) Stiefel; and four grandchildren.

Edna’s volunteerism for years was brought to light this last month when she was named this year’s “Order of George” recipient. Edna has served on the Miami County YWCA Board of Directors, YWCA Nominating Committee, past chairman of the YWCA Membership Committee, and is currently the chairman of the Spiritual Development Committee. She also serves on the Friends of the Piqua Parks Committee, which raised $100,000 to erect a statue of William H. Pitsenbarger in the park named in his honor and helped raise funds in order for the organization to improve the entrance slopes on State Route 36.

Stiefel is a founding committee member for Dollars For Our Scholars fundraiser, which has raised more than $200,000 over a 20-year span for students at Piqua Catholic.

Until the passing of her daughter, Cheryl, Edna could be found volunteering her time to the downtown event, Taste of the Arts, which Cheryl helped to chair for more than 20 years.

Edna is the secretary for the Piqua Park Board and vice president of the North Parks Neighborhood Association.

As a founding member dating back to 1968, Edna has actively participated in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and due to her continued leadership, and what her family calls being the “social director,” the members are still actively engaged with one another after all of these years.

Friends and family are welcome to celebrate her milestone by sending cards to Edna.