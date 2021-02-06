Restaurant inspections

Inspections provided by Piqua Public Health:

Jan. 22

This & That’s Candy on Main, 408 N. Main St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Remember all items must have ingredient labels so consumer can be aware of ingredients.

S&G #74, 226 W. Water St., Piqua — Provide accessible thermometer for display refrigerator unit. Provide a dispensing utensil (tongs) for unwrapped beef jerky.

Inspections provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Jan. 22

• Hinders, 902 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Jan. 25

• Frickers, 1187 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Critical; Repeat: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of preventing foodborne illness by controlling contamination and facility maintenance through routine cleaning of the physical facilities. Observed the facility to be extremely unclean throughout at the time of inspection.

Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed the interior surfaces of the microwaves including the top surfaces with food debris and splatter build-up. Also, observed expo containers used for storing single-use sauce cups lined with excessive food debris. Clean to prevent potential contamination of these food contact surfaces.

Critical; Repeat: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed severe gnat infestation throughout the foodservice operation. Also, a significant odor was present underneath the beverage area cabinetry as well as in the back of house area near the mop basin and water heaters. PIC stated EcoLab is coming out to perform a full aerosol bombing in attempt to eradicate the issue.

Repeat: Re-use of single-service or single-use articles. Observed facility reusing single-use sauce jugs. Sauce jugs are single use and cannot be washed and reused.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed main prep cooler cutting block to be severely scratched, scored and discolored. Also, several moveable handheld cutting blocks were observed scratched and severely discolored. Replace so cutting blocks are able to be easily cleaned and sanitized.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Main prep cooler and expo prep cooler observed pooling water in bottom of interior. Repair to prevent condensate build-up within these units.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Underneath the drink dispensing unit and beverage station cabinetry area, observed metal sheet paneling lining the bottom surfaces of the cabinets that had previously collected water and other residual substances from the ice bin, causing an odor to diffuse when opened. Remove, clean and fully sanitize. Ensure the ice bin is not allowing water to drip and collect in this area.

Repeat: Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. In the under-counter cabinetry beneath the facility’s dump sink, observed a severe mold and standing water build-up. The PIC was able to begin the cleaning process in this area. Contact maintenance to address the observed leak.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the following non-food contact surfaces to be unclean at the time of inspection: 1. the bottom interior surface of the main prep cooler 2. the bottom interior surface of the salad expo cooler 3. the exterior of reach-in coolers and their handles 4. the exterior of grill line equipment 5. the top stainless surface of the under-counter grill reach-in cooler 6. wire rack shelving in the walk-in cooler 7. Dishware racks used for running utensils through the dish machine 8. the interior of the lower part of the fryers Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be clean to sight and touch

Repeat: Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed a plumbing leak in the under-counter portion of the cabinetry beneath the dump sink. Repair.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. The foodservice operation throughout was observed to be severely unclean. The following areas were observed unclean with food debris build-up, dust, dirt and other residues: 1. Behind and under all equipment 2. the dish pit area (floors and walls) 3. behind the soda bag-in-the-box 4. the back of house area by the mop basin and water heaters 5. the walls behind the prep line Enhance the cleaning frequency to prevent these sort of excessive build-ups.

Jan. 26

• Sweet Adaline’s Bakery, 29 E. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Harrison’s, 106 E. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of preventing foodborne illness by controlling potential contamination, personal hygiene and handwashing, and overall facility cleaning and maintenance.

Repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee beverages being stored in various locations throughout the kitchen on food prep surfaces and near areas where food was being prepared. Designate a location to store employee beverages to prevent contamination.

Critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed food employees not washing hands between specific tasks requiring them to do so or prior to donning new gloves. Discussed observations with PIC at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Upon entering the kitchen for inspection, observed a soiled rag and sponge being stored in the kitchen hand sink beside the warewashing/dish area. Upon informing the PIC, the soiled linen and sponge were removed and the sink was cleaned.

Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed knife on mag strip above prep area with food debris build-up. Also observed container of food lids with build-up of debris and debris lining the interior of the storage container. Food contact surfaces shall be clean to sight and touch.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed a container of fatty bacon on the prep line holding at 47F. Unless the bacon is crunchy and can be broken in half, the bacon shall be either time-stamped for up to 4 hours or kept hot or cold held. Upon informing the PIC, the bacon was voluntarily pulled and put in reach-in cooler unit.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the salad prep unit, observed two containers of house sauces with a use-by date of 1/20. In the walk-in cooler: steak au jus sauce, chicken salad dressing, and cooked pastrami were all observed past their date mark. Upon informing the PIC, the items were voluntarily pulled and discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed multiple TCS food items being dated for more than 7 total days. Observed some items dated for 8 days and others dated for 10 days. Discussed date marking with the PIC. PIC stated he would address with food employees to ensure they are dating TCS foods not to exceed to their 7-day shelf life. Improper date labels were corrected at time of inspection.

Improper use or placement of insect control devices. Observed open glue board traps throughout the basement storage area. Glue traps were not enclosed.

Critical; Repeat: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed rodent droppings throughout the basement storage area. Droppings were observed on shelving, on pans, around the flour containers, on the flour container lids, and some of the floors.

Outer opening not protected. The side delivery door was observed with a large gap allowing sunlight to enter beneath the bottom of the door. Eliminate gap to prevent the entry of pests.

Corrected During Inspection: In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed ice scoop in bar ice bin with handle being stored directly in and contacting the ice. Upon informing the bartender, the ice scoop was removed from the ice.

In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed non-handled plastic container being used as a scoop that was kept stored within applesauce in the prep table across from the salad (dressing) prep cooler. Remove and use a scoop with a handle kept up and out of the food item.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed bar beer cooler pooling water and other residues at the bottom of the cooler. Repair or replace.

Repeat: Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed the non-food contact surfaces throughout the FSO to have food debris, dust, dirt and other residual-like substance build-ups. Enhance cleaning frequency of these surfaces such as: 1. Stainless under-counter shelving of the main kitchen island prep line 2. storage racks throughout 3. exterior of prep and reach-in coolers (upstairs included) 4. exterior handles to prep and reach-in coolers (upstairs included) 5. food carts/racks 6. cabinetry under ice bin in server’s station 7. sliding door beer cooler in the bar area 8. the seams of the prep cooler at the far end opposite the grill line (True model) 9. exterior and sides of grill line equipment 10. the kitchen hand sinks

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. In the upstairs kitchen area, the grease catch underneath the smoker unit had an excessive accumulation of grease deposits.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed the entire facility in need of a deep and thorough cleaning, especially those areas that are considered hard to reach such as: 1. behind the grill line 2. behind and under all equipment, make/prep tables, and cooler units 3. under kitchen prep line 4. floor and walls in the dish tank area 5. behind the facility’s ice machine 6. the bar under ice bin, dump sink and cooler units Clean the entire facility.

Repeat: Ventilation system not maintained. Observed hood filter with dust and grease build-up. Remove and clean filters.

Jan. 27

• RedBerry, 914 N. Market St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed open employee beverages being stored on food prep surfaces and on clean dish racks above food contact surfaces. Upon informing the PIC, the employee beverages were moved. Ensure employee beverages are stored to prevent potential contamination of food and food contact surfaces and in a designated area.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed food employees not washing hands between tasks, or between glove changes. This was discussed with the PIC immediately, all food employees washed their hands, then changed gloves.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper cooling of TCS food. In the walk-in cooler, observed large deep container of sausage gravy that had been cooling for more than 2 hours tempted to be holding at 95F. Upon informing the PIC, the sausage gravy was voluntarily pulled and discarded due to improper cooling.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. On the grill/prep line, observed two containers of sauces holding at 60F. Upon informing the PIC, these sauces were placed in the under-counter portion of the reach-in cooler. Ensure sauces are either held below 41F or time-stamped for up to 4 hours to prevent microbial growth.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. In the sauce/condiment cooler, observed TCS food items holding at 49F. Upon informing the PIC, the TCS foods that had been prepped earlier that morning were moved to a cooler unit holding 41F or below. The other TCS food items were voluntarily pulled and discarded at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed house-made spicy mayo sauce date marked for 1/20, the inspection day being day 8. Upon making the PIC aware, the spicy mayo was discarded.

Improper method for cooling TCS foods. Observed sausage gravy cooling in large, deep food-grade containers. To properly facilitate rapid cooling, ensure TCS food items are portioned into smaller, more shallow containers to facilitate heat transfer evenly throughout product. PIC stated he would go over with food employees to ensure proper cooling is taking place to prevent potential bacterial growth.

Corrected During Inspection: Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed dirty prep rags being stored on clean food prep surfaces on the grill line. Upon informing the food employee, the dirty linens were removed from the cutting blocks.

Re-use of single-service or single-use articles. Observed single-service gallon jugs being washed, rinsed, and sanitized to be reused to mix and store bloody Mary mix in. Discussed with PIC that the gallon jugs may not be reused.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas needing to be cleaned at the time of inspection: 1. The walk-in freezer floors 2. The walls in the dish room beside the clean dish rack and behind the dish sprayer 3. The outside storage room floors and beneath racking/shelving systems Enhance cleaning frequency in these areas to prevent observed accumulations.

Jan. 29

• Steak N Shake, 1779 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The dispensing nozzles and underside surfaces of the ice cream freezer dispensing unit were observed with a build-up of residual accumulations. Ensure the underside surfaces and dispensing nozzles are cleaned per manufacturer’s specifications or as often as necessary to prevent these sort of accumulations. Also, in the back of house prep area, the onion slicer was observed with stuck on food debris from the day before. Ensure food contact surfaces are cleaned to sight and touch.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. On the food prep line, observed a container of chili mac sauce at room temperature. Also, in the ice cream server station area, observed red velvet iced sheet cake at room temperature. Both products’ manufacturer labels state to keep product refrigerated once opened. Upon informing the PIC, both products were voluntarily discarded.

Repeat: Clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted. Observed clean utensils on clean stainless dish rack above prep area in back of house with their food contact surfaces facing upward. Place food utensils with the handles facing up to prevent contamination of food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed the following non-food contact surfaces to be unclean at the time of inspection: 1. Inside the ice cream topping station 2. The interior surfaces of the stand-up reach in freezer unit 3. The interior surfaces of the grill line reach-in coolers 4. Under the rolling bread carts in the front of house 5. The stainless shelving surfaces in the food preparation area in the back of house Enhance the cleaning frequency of these non-food contact surfaces to prevent these sort of accumulations.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas in the foodservice operation in need of cleaning: 1. The walk-in cooler and freezer floors under and behind racking systems 2. Behind and under the ice cream freezer 3. Under and behind the grill line and fryers 4. Behind/under bag n the box rack for soda beverage machine 5. Floors under racks in the dry stock/storage room 6. Behind and around the steam kettle Enhance the cleaning frequency in the above mentioned areas to prevent these sort of accumulations.

Ventilation system not maintained. Observed hood ventilation system to have a build-up of grease deposits. Remove filters and clean more frequently.

• Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of foodborne disease and the significance of maintaining time/temperature controlled for safety food. Time was not being used properly and products were observed holding in the temperature danger zone for an undetermined amount of time. These products were voluntarily discarded to prevent the potential for microbial growth.

Critical: PIC did not ensure employees are properly maintaining temperatures of TCS foods during hot and cold storage. Observed both hot and cold holding concerns of TCS food items at the time of inspection. These issues as well as proper remediation efforts were discussed in detail with the PIC during standard inspection.

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. PIC unable to provide Manager’s Certificate in Food Protection. Obtain Manager Certification and keep on file.

Corrected During Inspection; Repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed improper storage of employee beverages and employee food items. Above the prep/plating line, observed an open employee beverage. Next to the salad prep cooler, observed a box of Tim Horton donuts for employees. Upon informing the PIC, the employee food and beverage items were placed in a designated area.

Critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed employees changing gloves without washing hands prior to donning. Discussed these observations with the PIC at the time of inspection. PIC stated he would go over hand washing with food employees.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food package(s) received in poor condition. Observed several dented cans on storage rack with canned food items that were not damaged. PIC stated cans had been there for several months. Remove and segregate dented cans from cans in good condition to prevent their use and potential for foodborne illness (Botulism). PIC removed at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the stand-up reach-in cooler unit, observed raw beef stored directly on top of wrapped bologna. Upon informing the PIC, the storage order issue was addressed.

Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed food utensils stored in bins with excessive food debris build-up in the dough room area. The meat slicer was observed with food debris build up. Ensure food contact surfaces are clean to sight and touch.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. In the steam table, observed pulled pork, shredded chicken and nacho cheese holding in the temperature danger zone (<135F). Upon informing the PIC, the items were reheated on the stovetop to 165F.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. In the prep cooler across from the pizza oven, observed pizza sauce holding at 46F. Upon informing the PIC, the pizza sauce was voluntarily pulled and discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the salad prep cooler, observed a container of house-made sauce, and house-made salsa without a proper date label. Upon informing the PIC, the house sauce was properly date marked.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed cut tomatoes in the salad prep top cooler, and cooked pork in the walk-in cooler both date marked for 2/5, and were prepped 1/29 for a total of 8 days. Upon making the PIC aware, the PIC changed the discard date to 2/4 to total of 7 days.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. At the time of inspection, apple cider vinegar housemade dressing was date marked for 1/14 in the walk-in cooler. Upon making the PIC aware, the dressing was discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). Observed improper use of time on several products throughout the kitchen. On the holding rack, observed cooked pepperoni and cooked tater tots holding on trays at 62F. Upon informing the PIC, these products were voluntarily pulled and discarded. On the prep table, observed sauces being held on ice without proper time stamps. If using time as a means of public health control, develop procedures and time mark products for up to 4 hour. Discard product if not used within this time frame.

No written procedures for time as a public health control. PIC unable to provide the written procedures the facility uses for time marking. Develop time procedures, implement and make available upon request to the licensor.

Raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly. Observed avocadoes being pulled and prepped without first being washed. Ensure raw fruits and/or vegetables are being washed prior to preparation to prevent the potential for contamination.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed the cutting surface on the appetizer prep cooler severely scratched, scored and becoming discoloring. Resurface or replace to ensure the proper cleaning and sanitizing can effectively occur.

No sanitizer test kit available to test the dish machine. Observed the facility without the proper chlorine test strips for testing the chemical concentration of the low temp dish, chemical dishwasher (bleach). Obtain bleach sanitizing solution and begin to test more regularly to ensure proper disinfection of food contact surfaces is occurring within the FSO.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed food debris build up on the floors throughout the kitchen and dough room behind and underneath equipment.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. The PIC was unable to provide Person-in-Charge Certification at the time of inspection. At least one person per shift shall be PIC (formerly level 1) certified to direct and control food service at the operation.

Feb. 1

• Mariachis II, 301 E. Main St., Covington — Critical: Person in charge did not ensure employees were effectively cleaning their hands as required. On several occasions, observed food employees not washing hands when required. This was discussed and relayed to food employees in Spanish at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee beverage stored on top of the prep cooler across from the grill line. Observed a box of Pizza hut pizza stored directly on top of portioned salsa in the pepsi reach-in cooler. On the clean dish rack to the right hand side of the grill line, observed a box of pizza hut pizza stored on top of clean dishes. Upon informing the PIC, these employee personal items were moved.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. At the time of inspection, employees were observed not washing hands between tasks, or when going from handling dirty to clean dishes. Discussed employee handwashing with the PIC at the time of inspection. PIC discussed handwashing with employees.

Handwashing sign(s) not posted. Both hand washing sinks in the kitchen need proper signage posted.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Single-use gloves used improperly. Observed employees not changing gloves between tasks. At the time of inspection, an employee was observed washing single-use gloves. Upon making the PIC aware, food employees all removed gloves, washed their hands, then donned new gloves.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper cooling of TCS food. Observed the following food items in the walk-in cooler that had been cooled improperly: 1. Shredded chicken from 1/26 tempted at 47F 2. Two containers of cooked pork dated 1/31 tempted at 53 and 55F 3. Cooked beef dish from 1/26 tempted at 47F Upon informing the PIC, the improperly cooled items were voluntarily pulled and discarded at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. On the steam line, observed rice holding at 96F. Upon informing the PIC, the rice was reheated to 165F.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed an open container of mayonnaise being kept at room temperature. The mayonnaise was at 73 degrees at the time of inspection. The back label of the mayonnaise stated “keep refrigerated after opening”. Upon making the PIC aware, the mayonnaise was discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the walk-in cooler, observed a container of house sauce with a date of 1/25. Upon informing the PIC, the sauce was voluntarily pulled and discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the walk-in cooler, observed containers of prepped lettuce without proper date marks. Upon informing the PIC, the containers were properly dated at the time of inspection.

Improper method for cooling TCS foods. Observed the facility trying to cool batch items in deep stainless containers that were kept covered and not properly vented to facilitate rapid cooling. Discussed proper cooling methods such as quick chills, cooling wands and portioning into smaller batches with the PIC at the time of inspection.

In-use utensils improperly stored. In the walk-in cooler, observed a container of rice that had a plate being stored directly within the rice. If keeping utensils within food items, ensure they contain handles to prevent potential for contamination.

Clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted. Observed food containers and equipment stacked while still wet after washing (wet nesting).

Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. Observed the chip holder lid to be made of corrugated plastic and tied on to hold in place. Chip lid is made of unapproved material, is not smooth or easily cleanable. Replace with commercial lid that is both smooth and easily cleanable.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. The cutting surfaces throughout the FSO were observed severely scratched, scored and discolored. Cutting surfaces are no longer easily cleanable. Resurface or replace.

Three-compartment sink not available for manually washing, rinsing, and sanitizing of utensils. At the time of the inspection, the three-compartment sink was not properly set up. Dirty dishes were in all three compartments of the three-compartment sink.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed the walk-in cooler floor paneling beginning to bow upward. Replace floor panel plugs and ensure flooring is maintained in good repair and is properly cleanable.

Facility not maintained clean. In the front area mop closet room, observed a build-up under and behind the bag n the box. Ensure cleaning is taking place behind this equipment to prevent excessive build-ups.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. At least one person per shift shall have Person-in-Charge (PIC) certification. PIC stated they are working to obtain necessary trainings for food employees.

• Market II, 301 Troy Pike, Covington — Critical; Repeat: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed food employee begin taking customer order without first washing hands prior to donning gloves. Discussed observation with the PIC to go over hand washing with food employees.

Repeat: Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Observed a thick, mold-like build up inside the coke soda nozzle. Observed build-up inside the cappuccino machine dispensing nozzles. Enhance cleaning frequency to prevent these sort of observed accumulations.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. In the hot holding cabinet, observed chicken wing holding in the temperature danger zone (115F). Upon informing the PIC, the cabinet temperature was turned up. After re-temping the chicken wing, it was voluntarily pulled and discarded for improper hot holding temperature (<135F).

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the reach-in prep cooler, observed a bag of cooked sausage without a date label and an opened package of pre-cooked bacon (1) and sausage (1) without proper date labels. The cooked sausage was voluntarily discarded and the opened packages of commercially made bacon and sausage were properly dated at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the deli case, observed hard salami that had been previously cut without a proper date label. Upon informing the PIC, the food employee that had cut the salami was asked to properly date label this item.

Repeat: Bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled. Observed cookie display on top of cold deli case as well as bulk donut display case without proper labeling information. PIC stated adequate labels will be printed and placed on display units. Ensure the labels match up correctly with each unique product and the labels include all required information (common name, ingredient list and allergen declaration).

Repeat: Improper use or placement of insect control devices. Observed glue traps not enclosed placed throughout the food facility. Insect control devices must be enclosed.

Corrected During Inspection: Clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted. In the back ware washing area, clean items were observed not inverted on wire rack shelving. Upon making the PIC aware, they inverted all clean dishes.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The food slicer blade is no longer removable on the Hobart meat/cheese deli slicer. Fix this issue so equipment is in good repair and proper adjustment.

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed breakfast griddle with a household use only sticker on the back of the products equipment/manufacturer label. Equipment is not approved by a commercial-grade testing agency. Cease use of unapproved equipment.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed missing cove base finish behind shelving unit in the back storage area. Properly finish and provide cove molding.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed food debris and dirt build-up on the floors throughout the food facility.

Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises. Observed unused and unnecessary items in the back storage area. Continue removing unnecessary items from the premises.

RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. At the time of inspection, there was no Person-in-Charge Certified individual on-site. At lease one person per shift shall have PIC training.

• Pearson House Restaurant, 28 N. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: Improper storage of food items. Observed loaves of bread and pies stored in upright freezers, directly touching ice accumulation on shelves without coverings in the back of facility storage area by the office.

Repeat: In-use utensils improperly stored. In the two-door Everest refrigerator, observed portion cups without handles being stored within food products such as diced tomatoes and onions. Remove portion cups from the products to prevent contamination.

Repeat: Re-use of single-service or single-use articles. Observed the reuse of mayonnaise containers for other food items. Cease reuse of single-use items.

Repeat: Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed residential freezers in the back of house storage area near the office. Replace with approved commercial-grade equipment certified by an approved testing agency.

Repeat: Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed the following non-food contact surfaces to be unclean: 1. The reach-in freezers in the back storage area (ice accumulation) 2. The clean dish rack beneath the FRP lined shelves (dust and grease) 3. The grease rack (grease) 4. Several storage containers for condiments, portion cups, etc. (food debris) 5. The plate racks next to prep cooler across from grill line (food debris) 6. The microwave ovens (food splatter and other residues) 7. Reach-in coolers and freezer units (food debris) Enhance cleaning frequency to prevent these sort of observed accumulations.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas of the foodservice needing to be thoroughly cleaned: 1. Behind and under the grill line 2. Behind equipment like reach-in cooler and freezer units 3. Behind the soda beverage machine area 4. The walk-in cooler and freezer floors 5. Under the racking/shelving system used for clean dish/utensil storage 6. Under the hand and prep sink plumbing fixtures, around drain trap and flooring Enhance the cleaning frequency in the above mentioned areas to prevent these sort of build-ups and accumulations.

Repeat: Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. The cove base to the left of the soda machine was observed completely loose from the floor and wall juncture points. Repair cove base molding in this area to facilitate and promote adequate cleaning.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. The flooring in the back/side storage area leading to the office area was observed to have gaps present between the matted flooring and held together with staples. Also the ceiling was observed to be severely chipping. Floors and ceilings are not smooth and easily cleanable. Repair or replace to facilitate adequate cleaning of the physical facilities in the above mentioned areas.