Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Cristina Trinh to Jordan Carter, one lot, $0.

Harry Arnold, Judith Arnold to Margaret, Trent Amstutz, one lot, $434,900.

Rebecca Collins to Crumcline Properties, one lot, $130,000.

Chad Loy to Nathan Bur, one lot, $174,000.

Estate of Paul Dick, Ted Gudorf ancillary administrator to Hatler Bryant, one lot, $20,000.

Jodi Long, Jodi Snider, Jodi Warner to Jennifer Deubner, one lot, $157,000.

Halifax Land Company to Carol Fisher, Douglas Fisher, one lot, $51,900.

Halifax Land Company to Harlow Builders, one lot, $55,900.

BFJ Premier Rental Properties to Zach Boyer, one lot, $127,000.

Donna Deaville to Candace Deaville, one lot, $110,000.

Ornatus URG Real Estate II to Troy Development Council Inc., one lot, $1,537,900.

Sarah Wick to Randy Wick, two lots, $0.

Estate of Anna Williams to Anna Williams Self-Declaration of Trust, David Brown, successor trustee, one lot, $0.

R & J Rental Properties to Jimmy Fulton, one lot, $305,000.

Harlow Builders to Andrew Toller, Megan Toller, one lot, $369,500.

Anna Williams Self-Declaration of Trust, David Brown, successor trustee to David Johnson, one lot, $0.

S.M. O’Neal Construction LLC to Gregory Eyink, Jennifer Eyink, one lot, $393,400.

Estate of Glenn Reed to Joshua Reed, one lot, $0.

Estate of Glenn Reed to Joshua Reed, one lot, $0.

Anita Brown to Annette Loughman, Rick Loughman, two part lots, $138,000.

John Maxa, Laura Maxa to Lisa Collier-Redic, Cedric Redig, one lot, $204,000.

Tim Billing, trustee, Billing Keystone Inheritance Trust to Hayden Jackson, Kirsten McMullen, one lot, $125,000.

S.M. O’Neal Construction to Bogle Investments LLC, one lot, $0.

S.M. O’Neal Construction to Bogle Investments LLC, one lot, $0.

S.M. O’Neal Construction to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $49,900.

Harbor West Land Company to S.M. O’Neal Construction LLC, one lot, $49,400.

Cheyenne Sanders, Nicholas Sanders, Cheyenne Via to Daniel Cockrell, one lot, $148,500.

Amy Brown, Amy Cramer, Erik Cramer to Cheyenne Sanders, Nicholas Sanders, one lot, $220,000.

PIQUA

Tim Donut U.S. Limited Inc. to MSP Properties of Ohio, one lot, $355,000.

Jerrold Voisinet, Rebecca Voisnet to Joseph Voisinet, one lot, $0.

Thomas Schaefer to Nathaniel Funderburg, Rachel Funderburg, one lot, $139,900.

Double Rainbow Properties to Paul Lusk, one lot, $51,000.

Dan Arthur, executor, Estate of Gloria Arthur to Brad Adams, Debra Adams, two part lots, $12,000.

Dan Arthur, executor, Estate of Gloria Arthur to Brad Adams, Debra Adams, two part lots, $10,000.

Robert Strader Jr. to Larry Hiegel, one lot, $139,900.

Cecelia Martin, John Martin to Cecelia Martin, John Martin, one lot, $0.

Diana Hall, Jeffrey Hall to Nicholas Fischer, a part lot, $162,500.

Estate of Clyde Kaemmerer to Rosa Kaemmerer, one lot, $0.

COVINGTON

Dakota Yount, Taylor Yount to Jaime Cervantes, a part lot, $140,000.

Linda Thompson, Steven Thompson to Tenille Creager, one lot, $0.

PLEASANT HILL

Annett Bayer, Kurt Bayer to KABA LLC, one lot, $0.

Abby Delcamp, Lucas Delcamp to Brian Bohlander, Susan Bohlander, a part lot, $0.

TIPP CITY

Jon Rouse to Jon Rouse, Nichole Rouse, one lot, $0.

Crystal Krieger, Dustin Krieger to Kristina O’Meara, Patrick O’Meara, one lot, $430,000.

Buddy Polley, Sonja Polley to Buddy Polley, Sonja Polley, $0.

Buddy Polley, Sonja Polley to Buddy Polley, Sonja Polley, a part lot, $0.

Fieldstone Partners to Stonefield Custom Homes, one lot, $72,000.

WEST MILTON

Jacqulyn Call to Shelby Brumbaugh, Zachery Shields, one lot, one part lot, $0.

Jane-Anne Boone, John Boone Jr. to Jane-Anne Boone, John Boone Jr., one lot, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

NVR Inc. to Steven Alston, two lots, $336,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC, two lots, $55,200.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC, two lots, $55,200.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC, two lots, $74,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC, two lots, $65,500.

Andrew Overbay to Elizabeth Overbay, two lots, $0.

BETHEL TWP.

Bonner Construction Inc. to Kyle Bonner, Stephanie Bonner, one lot, $270,000.

Elena Soppe to Eric Soppe, 1.105 acres, $0.

BROWN TWP.

Douglas Johnston, Vilma Johnston to Diedre Bowman, Ian Bowman, one lot, $38,000.

Douglas Johnston, Vilma Johnston to Dixie Deaton, Timothy Deaton, two lots, $92,100.

Brenda Windle, James Windle to Elizabeth Hall, Sean Hall, 2.1144 acres, $227,500.

CONCORD TWP.

Barbara Gibbons, John Gibbons to J. Rue Properties, 1.0 acre, $65,000.

William Stoltz Jr. To Jason Moorman, Kelsey Moorman, 3.686 acres, $149,000.

Scott Hertenstein to Amanda Booher, Nathaniel Williams, one lot, $269,000.

Benjamin Smith, Patricia Smith to Richard Perrin, Tonya Perrin, 5.006 acres, $341,500.

MONROE TWP.

Sandra Weaver, William Weaver to Jennifer Ovenshire, Jeremy Ovenshire, 0.730 acre, 7.769 acres, $250,000

NEWTON TWP.

BBW Properties to Barry Bashore, Pamela Bashore, 20.0495 acres, 28.5434 acres, $600,000.

Marie Jay, Thomas Pugh to Trevor Miller, $135,000.

UNION TWP.

Jennifer Wheelock, Kenneth Wheelock to Brittany Everhart, Justin Everhart, 5.475 acres, $282,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

RL Hawk LLC to Jody Wise, Randall Wise, one lot, $26,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Jennifer Deubner, Jill Deubner to Brittany Eilerman, one lot, $137,000.