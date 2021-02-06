Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Cristina Trinh to Jordan Carter, one lot, $0.
Harry Arnold, Judith Arnold to Margaret, Trent Amstutz, one lot, $434,900.
Rebecca Collins to Crumcline Properties, one lot, $130,000.
Chad Loy to Nathan Bur, one lot, $174,000.
Estate of Paul Dick, Ted Gudorf ancillary administrator to Hatler Bryant, one lot, $20,000.
Jodi Long, Jodi Snider, Jodi Warner to Jennifer Deubner, one lot, $157,000.
Halifax Land Company to Carol Fisher, Douglas Fisher, one lot, $51,900.
Halifax Land Company to Harlow Builders, one lot, $55,900.
BFJ Premier Rental Properties to Zach Boyer, one lot, $127,000.
Donna Deaville to Candace Deaville, one lot, $110,000.
Ornatus URG Real Estate II to Troy Development Council Inc., one lot, $1,537,900.
Sarah Wick to Randy Wick, two lots, $0.
Estate of Anna Williams to Anna Williams Self-Declaration of Trust, David Brown, successor trustee, one lot, $0.
R & J Rental Properties to Jimmy Fulton, one lot, $305,000.
Harlow Builders to Andrew Toller, Megan Toller, one lot, $369,500.
Anna Williams Self-Declaration of Trust, David Brown, successor trustee to David Johnson, one lot, $0.
S.M. O’Neal Construction LLC to Gregory Eyink, Jennifer Eyink, one lot, $393,400.
Estate of Glenn Reed to Joshua Reed, one lot, $0.
Anita Brown to Annette Loughman, Rick Loughman, two part lots, $138,000.
John Maxa, Laura Maxa to Lisa Collier-Redic, Cedric Redig, one lot, $204,000.
Tim Billing, trustee, Billing Keystone Inheritance Trust to Hayden Jackson, Kirsten McMullen, one lot, $125,000.
S.M. O’Neal Construction to Bogle Investments LLC, one lot, $0.
S.M. O’Neal Construction to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $49,900.
Harbor West Land Company to S.M. O’Neal Construction LLC, one lot, $49,400.
Cheyenne Sanders, Nicholas Sanders, Cheyenne Via to Daniel Cockrell, one lot, $148,500.
Amy Brown, Amy Cramer, Erik Cramer to Cheyenne Sanders, Nicholas Sanders, one lot, $220,000.
PIQUA
Tim Donut U.S. Limited Inc. to MSP Properties of Ohio, one lot, $355,000.
Jerrold Voisinet, Rebecca Voisnet to Joseph Voisinet, one lot, $0.
Thomas Schaefer to Nathaniel Funderburg, Rachel Funderburg, one lot, $139,900.
Double Rainbow Properties to Paul Lusk, one lot, $51,000.
Dan Arthur, executor, Estate of Gloria Arthur to Brad Adams, Debra Adams, two part lots, $12,000.
Dan Arthur, executor, Estate of Gloria Arthur to Brad Adams, Debra Adams, two part lots, $10,000.
Robert Strader Jr. to Larry Hiegel, one lot, $139,900.
Cecelia Martin, John Martin to Cecelia Martin, John Martin, one lot, $0.
Diana Hall, Jeffrey Hall to Nicholas Fischer, a part lot, $162,500.
Estate of Clyde Kaemmerer to Rosa Kaemmerer, one lot, $0.
COVINGTON
Dakota Yount, Taylor Yount to Jaime Cervantes, a part lot, $140,000.
Linda Thompson, Steven Thompson to Tenille Creager, one lot, $0.
PLEASANT HILL
Annett Bayer, Kurt Bayer to KABA LLC, one lot, $0.
Abby Delcamp, Lucas Delcamp to Brian Bohlander, Susan Bohlander, a part lot, $0.
TIPP CITY
Jon Rouse to Jon Rouse, Nichole Rouse, one lot, $0.
Crystal Krieger, Dustin Krieger to Kristina O’Meara, Patrick O’Meara, one lot, $430,000.
Buddy Polley, Sonja Polley to Buddy Polley, Sonja Polley, $0.
Buddy Polley, Sonja Polley to Buddy Polley, Sonja Polley, a part lot, $0.
Fieldstone Partners to Stonefield Custom Homes, one lot, $72,000.
WEST MILTON
Jacqulyn Call to Shelby Brumbaugh, Zachery Shields, one lot, one part lot, $0.
Jane-Anne Boone, John Boone Jr. to Jane-Anne Boone, John Boone Jr., one lot, $0.
HUBER HEIGHTS
NVR Inc. to Steven Alston, two lots, $336,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC, two lots, $55,200.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC, two lots, $55,200.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC, two lots, $74,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC, two lots, $65,500.
Andrew Overbay to Elizabeth Overbay, two lots, $0.
BETHEL TWP.
Bonner Construction Inc. to Kyle Bonner, Stephanie Bonner, one lot, $270,000.
Elena Soppe to Eric Soppe, 1.105 acres, $0.
BROWN TWP.
Douglas Johnston, Vilma Johnston to Diedre Bowman, Ian Bowman, one lot, $38,000.
Douglas Johnston, Vilma Johnston to Dixie Deaton, Timothy Deaton, two lots, $92,100.
Brenda Windle, James Windle to Elizabeth Hall, Sean Hall, 2.1144 acres, $227,500.
CONCORD TWP.
Barbara Gibbons, John Gibbons to J. Rue Properties, 1.0 acre, $65,000.
William Stoltz Jr. To Jason Moorman, Kelsey Moorman, 3.686 acres, $149,000.
Scott Hertenstein to Amanda Booher, Nathaniel Williams, one lot, $269,000.
Benjamin Smith, Patricia Smith to Richard Perrin, Tonya Perrin, 5.006 acres, $341,500.
MONROE TWP.
Sandra Weaver, William Weaver to Jennifer Ovenshire, Jeremy Ovenshire, 0.730 acre, 7.769 acres, $250,000
NEWTON TWP.
BBW Properties to Barry Bashore, Pamela Bashore, 20.0495 acres, 28.5434 acres, $600,000.
Marie Jay, Thomas Pugh to Trevor Miller, $135,000.
UNION TWP.
Jennifer Wheelock, Kenneth Wheelock to Brittany Everhart, Justin Everhart, 5.475 acres, $282,000.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
RL Hawk LLC to Jody Wise, Randall Wise, one lot, $26,000.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Jennifer Deubner, Jill Deubner to Brittany Eilerman, one lot, $137,000.