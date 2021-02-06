College briefs

Iowa State University releases fall dean’s list

AMES, Iowa — Morgan Gigandet, of Troy, was named to the fall semester 2020 dean’s list at Iowa State University. Gigandet is in year four of her studies and is majoring in dietetics.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a scale of 4.00 while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Hennessy named to dean’s list

CONWAY, S.C. — Maggie Hennessy, of Troy, was recently named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University. Hennessy is majoring in psychology.

Miami University confers degrees

OXFORD — Miami University recently awarded degrees to students during a virtual commencement ceremony.

Local students who received degrees include Sydney Ignet, of Tipp City, who graduate Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in interactive media studies; and Douglas Warner, of Piqua, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business.

University of Findlay students awarded scholarships

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay were recently awarded endowed scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Local students include:

• Kassidi Alexander, of Pleasant Hill; Timothy H. ‘77 and Melinda K. Nesler Scholarship Endowment Fund and Tennyson Guyer Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund.

• Alexandra Chew, of Piqua; Environmental Safety and Occupational Health Scholarship Endowment Fund, Marathon Petroleum Corporation ESOH Operating Scholarship and BP Foundation Operating Scholarship.

• Jordan Crowell, of Covington; Gladys L. DeLong Memorial Nursing Scholarship Endowment Fund.

• Amy Evaniuk, of West Milton; Harada Seeds for Growth Scholarship Endowment Fund and the Eugene M. and Marjorie L. White Scholarship Endowment Fund.

• Sierra Persinger, of West Milton; Ritz Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund.

• Elanie Prater, of Union, Ritz Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund.