PIQUA — Tia P. Bolden, 63, of Piqua, passed away at 12:39 a.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Kettering Hospital, Dayton. She was born May 27, 1957 in Piqua to the late Donald “Bill” Bolden and Gloria (Griffith) Bolden Freeling.

Survivors include two sons, Jevonni Bolden of Piqua, Joshua (fiancé Nicole Lynn) Bolden of Huber Heights; two daughters, Kenisha of Dayton, Marissa Bolden of Columbus; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a brother, Dante Bolden of Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by a sister Tamara Bolden.

She was a graduate of Piqua Central High School and earned her Associates degree from Edison State College. She was a wonderful homemaker and caregiver for many years. She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, puzzles and board games, particularly with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her friendship and caring spirit of others.

A service to honor her life will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Monday February 8, 2021 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Bishop Brian Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to one’s favorite charity. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.