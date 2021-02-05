GREENVILLE — Romanus “Russ” D. Monnin, 82, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at his home with his family by his side, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from complications of congestive heart failure.

He was born on January 14, 1939, in Russia, Ohio, to the late Wilbert and Matilda (Sherman) Monnin.

In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie (Koverman) Monnin, whom he married on August 4, 1962.

He is also preceded in death by his infant sister, Mary Monnin; his brothers, Audrey Monnin and Merle (Kathleen) Monnin; his mother and father-in-laws, Cletus and Angeline Koverman; his brother-in-law, Gerald “Jerry” Koverman; and his sister-in-law, Deborah Koverman and Ruth Koverman of Ansonia, Ohio

Russ served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959. He returned home and began a 30-plus year career as a bridge builder for Frantz Brothers in Sidney. Russ was an active member with the VFW Post 6557 in Pleasant Hill. Russ was a devoted Catholic and was strong in his faith.

He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandchildren. In his free time, Russ preferred to be outdoors, hunting and fishing. He developed an interest in primitive camping, known as, mountain man camping. He enjoyed woodworking and leather work. Russ was known as “Whittler” by many of his mountain man friends.

Russ is survived by his children, Robert (Maria) Monnin of Tipp City, Ohio, David (Tammy) Monnin of Greenville, Amanda Hill of Greenville, and Laura (Jeff) Gower of Versailles, Ohio; his 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; his sister, Irene (Eugene) Berning, of St. Patrick, Ohio; his sisters-in-law, Mary Monnin of McCartyville, Ohio, and Kathleen (Nicholas) Wenning of South Carolina; his brothers-in-law, Daniel Koverman, and Steven (Rebecca) Koverman, all of New Bremen, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 233 W. Third Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331, with Father David Doseck as celebrant. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Miami Memorial Park in Covington.

The Monnin family will be receiving guests on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, 1000 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

