ROGER A. BROWN

TROY — Roger Allen Brown, age 68 of Troy, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021. He was born March 18, 1952 in Troy to the late Franklin Brown, Sr. and Caroline (Edwards) Brown.

He was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Brown and sister Sally Sigman.

Roger is survived by his nephews Kevin Sigman of Troy and Duane Sigman of Troy; and brother-in-law Donald Sigman of Troy.

Roger was a proud US Army Veteran. He was a member of Troy Eagles #971 and a graduate of Troy High School.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.