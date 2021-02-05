Patricia A. Ott, retired educatorand counselor from Edison State College and Wilder Jr. High in Piqua passed away on January 25, 2021 in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

She is survived by her children, Susan Ott Rodberg (husband Eric), Karl Ott (wife Debra) and grandchildren Kelsey Lin, David Ott and Karl Rodberg.

A private family-only service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery where her ashes will be interred with those of her beloved late husband, David Ott. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be madeto the Alzheimer’s Association.