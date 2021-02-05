Milton-Union, Bethel girls basketball teams pick up wins

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team won a defensive battle with Dixie 37-27 in SWBL action Thursday.

Milton improved to 8-10 overall and 5-7 in the SWBL.

Milton trailed 9-7 after one quarter and it was tied 15-15 at halftime.

The Bulldogs opened a 31-21 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

Morgan Grudich had 12 points, three assists and four steals, while Ava Berberich had eight points, five rebounds and four steals.

Jayla Gentry had seven points and two blocks, while Shannon Brumbaugh had six points and eight rebounds.

Rachel Jacobs grabbed nine rebounds and Madison Jones added three assists and three steals.

Bethel tops

National Trail

BRANDT — The Bethel girls basketball team picked up a 55-45 win over National Trail in CCC action Thursday night.

National Trail led 13-10 after one quarter and it was tied 24-24 at halftime.

Bethel used a 17-8 advantage in the third quarter to take a 41-32 lead and held on for the win.

Kerigan Calhoun had another big game for the Bees.

She hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter and added two more in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points.

Liv Reittinger added 10 points, Natalie Moorman scored seven and Karley Moore scored six.

Newton falls

to Arcanum

PLEASANT HILL — The second and third quarters doomed Newton girls basketball team in a 66-35 loss to Arcanum.

Newton trailed 13-8, 35-16 and 49-19 at the quarter breaks.

Tori Benedict hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.

Reece Hess and Camryn Gleason scored seven points each.