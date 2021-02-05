COVINGTON — Harrison L. “Sonny” Monnier, age 85, of Covington, died Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. He was born on June 4, 1935 in Frenchtown to the (late) Leonard & Winifred (Monnin) Monnier.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Naomi R. (Shafer) Monnier on December 20, 2018; brothers, Richard, Millard, James, and David; sisters, Marjorie Godown, Mary Stefanakos, and Barbara Mitchell; and son-in-law, Gary Carder.

Sonny is survived by his daughter, Kimberley Carder of Covington; son, Rick (Dustina) Monnier of Troy; granddaughters, Laura (Larry) Pellman of Troy, and Emily Monnier of Tipp City; great-granddaughters, Willow & Eden Pellman; step-grandchildren, Alicia (Rike) Miller & Rusty Carder, all of Covington; brother, George (Ruby) Monnier of Houston; brothers-in-law, Paul Shafer of West Milton and Bill (RuthAnn) Shafer of Covington; sisters-in-law, Helen Shafer & Gloria Shafer, both of Bradford; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He retired from B.F. Goodrich in Troy in 1998 after more than 24 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with family, woodworking, gardening (was proud of his Bubblegum Petunias), and bowling.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Friends may call 4:30 – 7:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covington Fire & Rescue. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.