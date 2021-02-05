GERALD E. ‘JERRY’ BROWN

CASSTOWN — Gerald Edward “Jerry” Brown, age 81 of Casstown, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021. He was born February 12, 1939 in Detroit, MI to the late Walter and Irene Brown.

He is preceded in death by daughter Kristy Brown, who passed away December 1, 1997.

Those left to cherish Jerry’s memory include the mother of his children Connie Furrow of Christiansburg; his significant companion of 36 years Gloria Whalen; sons Michael Brown (Jill) of Casstown and Scott Brown (Melanie) of Casstown; grandchildren Jamie (Jen), Jason (Stevie), Jennifer (Alex), Dakota, and Justin; great grandchildren Mason, Rylee, Kayce, Braxton, Colby, Xander, and triplets Greyson, Sophia, and Paislee.

Jerry was a 1957 graduate of Milton Union High School. He had a passion for racing and raced at Eldora Speedway in the 1960’s and enjoyed dirt track racing. A lifetime farmer, Jerry was a hardworking man who worked 10 years for Dinner Bell and retired with the City of Troy Street Department after 26 years of service.

Per Jerry’s request, no services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.