PIQUA — Robert E. Starner, age 75, of Piqua, OH passed away on February 3, 2021 at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. He was born on April 13, 1945 in Portsmouth, OH to the late Herbert W. and Frances (Redman) Starner.

Bob is survived by his daughters: Marcia Starner; Amanda Starner; and Becka (David) Gouge all of Piqua; sister: Judy Powell of Troy; five grandchildren: Rachel Gasson; Andrew Gasson; Mason Soto; Bentley Soto; and Gracelynn Soto; and four great grandchildren: Thomas; Jayden; Dalan and one on the way. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife: Marsha G. Zwisler; brother: Danny Starner and sister: Hazel Hatfield.

He was an antiquer and enjoyed participating in garage sales, flea markets, estate sales and auctions.

The family will receive friends form 5:00-7:00PM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

