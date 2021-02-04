Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Jan. 20

TRESPASSING: Officer responded to a call at 213 S. Roosevelt Ave. referencing a male subject coming to a residence and breaking a window out of a door. Male, Ryan Copeland, 24, of Piqua, was located and charged with criminal damaging.

WARRANT: Marcus Ratliff, 30, of Piqua, was taken from Shelby County Jail to the Miami County Jail on a Piqua warrant for previous domestic violence and unlawful restraint charges.

Jan. 21

WARRANT: Report of a female with active warrants out of Shelby County at 423 S. Downing St. Female, Haley Elliott, 23, of Sidney, was arrested and turned over to Sidney PD officer.

THEFT: Sherry Slife, 34, of Piqua, was charged with theft from Walmart.

DRUG ABUSE: Lindsey Swihart, 38, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.