Piqua government offices to re-open

PIQUA — The Piqua Municipal Government Complex will reopen to the public on Monday, Feb. 8. While the city building is open to the public, the following COVID-19 guidelines will be required.

Piqua City Commission meetings will be open to the public with a temporary occupation limit of 21 people. Residents are expected to practice proper social distancing of at least 6 feet, wear a mask, and stay home when feeling sick or are showing symptoms.

Zoom will continue to be available for residents who are limiting their exposure allowing them to attend the commission meetings virtually. The meetings will also be live-streamed on the city of Piqua’s YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/c/cityofpiqua45356.

Those wishing to pay utilities and taxes must enter through the main lobby doors and exit through the Utility Business Office door. When customers are forming lines, practice proper social distancing of at least 6 feet, wear a mask, and stay home when feeling sick or are showing symptoms.

Customers are encouraged to continue to utilize the payment drop box located on the west side of the building by the fire department and other payment services located here https://piquaoh.org/city-departments/utility-business-office/paying-bills/

All other government complex visitors are expected to practice proper social distancing of at least 6 feet, wear a mask, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and stay home when feeling sick or are showing symptoms.