PHYLLIS G. ALLEN

PIQUA — Phyllis Gene Allen, age 80 of Piqua, OH, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. She was born on March 28, 1940 in Troy to the late Robert and Patricia (Alexander) Lehman.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, Terry F. Allen who passed away on January 25, 2020; daughter Lisa Morrison Climer; three brothers, Jack, Tom, and Michael Lehman; and her fur baby Sissy.

Phyllis is survived by her children Stacy Shaffer (Bob) of Casstown, OH; Melissa Morgan of Troy, OH, Chris Morrison of Piqua, OH; and Terry F. Allen, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Fairhope, AL; grandchildren Shane Furrow (Shannon), Dustin Shaffer (Amanda), Adam Morrison, Brandi Morrison, Travis Allen, Lindsay Overmyer (Tyler), Joshua Climer (Joanna), Sarah Morgan, and Jacob Morgan; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her fur babies Lily and Teddy.

Phyllis was a woman of strong faith and a member of The Valley Church. She and her husband Terry were inseparable. They did everything together from garage sales to playing cards with friends and camping. She was a loving, caring, and kind woman who was devoted to her family and friends. She retired with Spinnaker Coating after over 30 years of service. She was also their first female supervisor.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Any donations may be made to the family to help care for Phyllis’ beloved dogs. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .