Pella donates $25K to Troy parks

TROY — A new fitness option will be added to the Paul G. Duke Park thanks to Troy’s newest industrial partner Pella Corp.

At the Feb. 2 park board meeting, the board of park commissioners accepted a $25,000 grant from Pella Corp. for the addition of an all-steel powder coat fitness structure. Park superintendent Jeremy Drake said the “Hexagon Extreme Functional Fitness” structure will likely be installed this spring in the area near park shelter No. 1 away from the park’s ball fields and mountain bike trails.

The unit serves as a multi-functional fitness station for leg and knee raises, pull-ups, ladder work and other exercises.

Dedication of the new structure will take place at a later date. The grant from Pella will be acknowledged on signage for the structure, according to Drake. Chairman of the board of park commissioners Al Kappers requested a thank you note to be sent to the company on behalf of the board and city officials.

Park board officials reviewed a proposal from the Troy-Miami County Public Library to use the Clayton Brukner Park as part of its new library building plans. The Miami Valley Today will be following up on this development in a later edition.