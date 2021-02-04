TROY — Dorothy (Dottie) E. Snider, age 93 of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Piqua Rehabilitation Center. She was born on September 15, 1927 in Sidney, OH to the late Emory and Helen (King) Dehaven.

Two husbands and three daughters precede her in death. Bud Kuch and Bill Snider. Daughters Sharon Strunk, Linda Kuch and Pat Broaddrick. Dottie is survived by son in law George Broaddrick and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graduate of Sidney High School, she retired from Copeland and then worked in the office at Scope in Troy. She told stories of her years living at Indian Lake tootin’ around on her little scooter to get to her housecleaning jobs. She enjoyed trips to the Wooden Shoe in Minster where many birthday celebrations were held for her, the most recent when she turned 91. Dorothy looked forward to phone calls with friends, going out to eat and watching her mystery shows on tv.

We recognize two special friends / caregivers that spent much of the last 15 years taking care of Dottie before her move to the nursing home. Suzette Smith and Joan Burnside both of Troy.

No services are planned at this time. Interment will be held at a later date at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, OH. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.