Area briefs

Blood drive upcoming

COVINGTON — The Covington Eagles will support the cause of “Blood Donor Year” by hosting a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 at 715 E. Broadway, Covington.

Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies, the “Team Donor” long-sleeve T-shirt and the new “Fight. Heal. Give” face mask. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to depress blood collection and winter weather has caused cancellations. Community Blood Center is declaring “Blood Donor Year” and asks donors to give three times in 2021 to compensate for the loss or reduced capacity of multiple high school and corporate blood drives.

There is no deferral or delay in giving blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. If you have recently recovered from COVID-19 you may donate 14 days after your last symptoms.

CBC is seeking people who have recovered from the coronavirus to donate COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma for the treatment of coronavirus patients. CCP donors receive a Kroger $25 gift card and the “Fight. Heal. Give” T-shirt and face mask. First-time CCP donors must have proof of positive test and should register at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

CCP donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine may be eligible to continue donating CCP. To confirm your eligibility email canidonate@givingblood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

Stevens named member of month

CASSTOWN — The February 2021 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Gretchen Stevens. She is a junior and third-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Her parents are Nathaniel and Janet Stevens of Troy

Stevens has excelled in Career Development Events thus far this school year. She placed third in the District 5 FFA Job Interview competition and was a member of the Grain Merchandising team that placed third in the state. She has also participated in the Wildlife Management and Food Science and Technology events. Her Supervised Agricultural Experiences consists of making and marketing dog chew toys.