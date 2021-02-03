WALTER L. FELVER

PIQUA — Walter Lee Felver, 89, of Piqua passed away at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. He was born July 4, 1931 in Piqua to the late Burley J. and Sylvia A. (Meyer) Felver. He married Phyllis J. Free February 26, 1956 in Piqua; she preceded him in death October 13, 2018.

Survivors include two daughters, Tamah Lynn (William) Fembleaux Jr. of Saratoga Springs, New York, Tonia Lee (Jeffrey) Francis of Piqua; three grandchildren, Nicole Fembleaux, Brian (Nikki) Francis, Bridget (Mark) Bergey; four great grandchildren, Lillian, Samantha, Case, Jeffrey; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Paul, Donald; and two sisters, Betty Lacey and Doris Clark.

Mr. Felver was a 1950 graduate of Piqua Central High School. He served as a Sergeant in the United States Army in the Korean War. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. He worked for many years as a customer service agent for Trans World Airline from which he retired. He was a member of Warren Lodge #24 F&AM, the V.F.W. Post 4874, Korean War Veterans Association, and American Legion Post 184 and was active with the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Additionally, he enjoyed playing golf, singing with the church choir and traveling. He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity. He never knew a stranger and enjoyed talking with and getting to know others.

A private service to honor his life will be held at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Lincoln Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Elite Tribute Squad, P.O. Box 720, Piqua, OH 45356 or St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St. Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.