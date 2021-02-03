Vaccine appointments unavailable at MCPH this week

Staff report

MIAMI COUNTY — Due to the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine being delivered to Miami County Public Health (MCPH), they will be unable to open registration this week and will be not be able to accept any new appointments for the week of Feb. 8-12.

Depending on the supply they receive, Vicky Knisley-Henry, health educator, said staff will work to open registration next week.

She said MCPH will still be holding clinics, however, the number of vaccines they are receiving for next week is already allocated and they will not be able to make any new appointments.

“We are working diligently to administer the vaccines received equitably and to inform the community when vaccines are available,” she said.