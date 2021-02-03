GETTYSBURG — Robert “Bob” L. Chandler Sr., age 80 of Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Bob was born in Springfield, Ohio on March 21, 1940 to the (late) Robert S. Chandler & Eileen (Burton) Chandler Ladd; was an Associate at Lowe’s for many years; a member of the Bradford United Methodist Church; past member of the Masons; was a volunteer on Bradford Fire & Rescue Department for many years; a member of the Covington Eagles Aerie #3998; enjoyed going to Blue Grass Festivals and also on vacations; loved to fish, hunt, and hunt arrowheads.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife of 56 years, Carolyn Sue Chandler in 2012; daughter, Tammy Lavey; and grandson, Steven Scott Campbell. Bob is survived by his two children and their spouses, Robin & Jim Burton of Bradford, Robert L. Jr. & Angela Chandler of Tipp City; 14 grandchildren, Kristy & Zac Boyer, Jennifer Chandler & Ben, Robert “Bobby” & Pam Chandler, Nicholas Campbell, Jamie & John Williams, James Burton Jr., Jason Burton, Andrew Lavey, Tyler Lavey, Leslie Chandler, Caitlin Chandler, Katie Chandler, Rachel Chandler, & Kelli Chandler; 10 great-grandchildren; and friends.

Funeral Service 12 Noon Saturday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastors David R. Wilson & Doug Gardner officiating. Interment Gettysburg Cemetery. Visitation 10:00 AM Saturday until time of service.