TROY — Kellie (Rose) Mahaney, age 50, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek. She was born on March 28, 1970 in Troy, OH to the late John David “Dave” and Geraldine “Jerry” (Wright) Rose. Her husband of 27 years, Paul Mitchell “Mitch” Mahaney, survives.

In addition to her husband, Kellie is survived by one son and one daughter: Keegan Mitchell Mahaney and Karson Rose Mahaney, both of Troy; brothers: Mike (Shelly) Rose of Covington and Mark (Cindi) Rose of St. Paris; and nieces and nephews: Mack Rose, Morgan Rose, Megan Rose, Cael Rose and Allison Rose.

Kellie was a 1988 graduate of Miami East High School. She achieved her bachelor’s degree in music education from Eastern Kentucky University and her master’s degree from Wright State University in education in leadership. Kellie was Choir/Drama teacher at Milton-Union Schools in West Milton for 26 years. She was a member of Miami East Athletic Boosters and Ohio Music Educators Association.

Memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Rev. Jennifer Henley officiation. Family will receive friends from 2:00 – 6:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Milton Union Choir % Milton Union High School.