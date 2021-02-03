PIQUA — Jerry French, 71 formerly of Piqua, Ohio passed away at his home in Longs, SC. on January 14th, 2021. He was born in Grand Junction, CO to the late Walter and Opal Irene Dimond French.

He grew up in McPherson KS and moved to Ohio in 1966. He graduated from Pleasant Hill high school in 1968 and enlisted in the army where he served two tours in Viet Nam. He married his wife Sue Laudenslayer of Covington in 1971. Jerry was a truck driver working for GW Tool and Die in Ft Loramie and later worked for Conway Central Express before his retirement.

Jerry is survived by his wife Sue and 2 children. Karen Kanya (Kevin) of Hamilton, Ohio and son Kevin (Veronica) of Piqua and Grandchildren Christopher French, Alyssa French, Megan Kanya, Matthew Kanya, and Aidan Kanya, and three great grandchildren

He is also survived by brothers Larry French (Kathy) of Piqua, Randy French (Kathy) of Florida, and sisters Linda Whiting (Jeff) of Pleasant Hill and Shirley Hittle of Piqua. He was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Woodward and Patricia Snyder, and brother, Richard French.

Per Mr. French’s wishes there will be no funeral service, but a memorial service will be held for family members and close friends at a later date.