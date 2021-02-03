TROY — Glen L. Carver, age 89 of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. He was born on September 3, 1931 in Lucasville, OH to the late James and Ruth (Crabtree) Carver.

In addition to his parents, Glen, is preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen Loraine and many siblings.

Those left to cherish Glen’s memory include his two sons, Jay (Julie) Carver and Glen C. (Cookie Osborn) Carver, both of Troy; two daughters, Sharon Crabtree and Shelia Marshall, both of Troy; step-daughter, Betty Hiday; brother Dale Carver of Lucasville, OH; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Glen was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. He retired from General Motor where he worked many years as a laborer. He belonged to the Redman’s Lodge #222, Amvets Post # 61 of Rocky Fork Lake, OH and VFW Post #9094 of Hillsboro, OH. Glen loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

A funeral service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home in Troy with Pastor David Thomasson officiating. A visitation will be held 5-7 PM Monday, February 8 at the funeral home with a Redman’s Lodge service at 7 PM. Interment will follow the funeral service at Riverside Cemetery, Troy with a Veterans Service performed by the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.