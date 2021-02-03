Deputies investigate bomb threat

BRADFORD — Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a reported bomb threat that occurred Wednesday at Bradford Exempted Village Schools.

According to Sheriff Dave Duchak, deputies responded to Bradford school after a message on a school answering machine around 8 a.m. indicated that a bomb may be at the school.

Deputies, along with school staff, searched the building. During the search, a duffel bag was located that no one could account for the item. It was decided to evacuate the school and an explosive-sniffing dog was requested from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Students were transported by bus to a nearby church, while the Bradford Fire Department and Bradford Rescue Squad were dispatched to be on stand by.

Following the search, deputies found nothing “out of the ordinary” and determined the threat to be non-credible, Duchak said.

Deputies have identified one, or possibly two, juveniles who are listed as “persons of interest” in the case. No criminal charges have yet been filed, he said.

Students returned to their classrooms before noon.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to Duchak.