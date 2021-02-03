Covington wrestlers sweep dual meet

COLDWATER — The Covington wrestling team traveled to Coldwater to face the host Cavaliers along with Milton-Union, and came away victorious in both duals to improve their overall record to 30-2. The Buccs defeated Milton-Union, 53-18, then followed with a 51-28 victory over Coldwater.

Ricky Stephan (220) got things started for Covington against Milton-Union with a pin over Marshall Gabbard, followed by a forfeit victory for Scott Blumenstock (285).

Carson Taylor (106) then won a hard-fought 10-2 major decision over Gavin Deem, followed by forfeit victories by Michael Hagan (113) and Jericho Quinter (120).

Kellan Anderson (126) extended Covington’s lead to 34-0 with a pin over Andrew Collins, before the Bulldogs picked up a forfeit by Zach Avey at 132.

Cael Vanderhorst (138) then added to the Bucc’s lead with a pin over Nicolas Devlin, followed by David Robinson’s (145) 8-3 victory over Connor Gibson.

Milton-Union then narrowed the score to 43-9 as Colten Jacobe earned a 6-1 victory over Connor Sindelir (152) and Nathan Barker earned a 5-0 victory over Trey Kiser (160).

Covington responded as Trentin Alexander (170) won a 13-3 major decision over Carter Jacobs, and Jensen Wagoner (182) pinned Tim Artz.

Milton-Union’s Colton Hultgren then picked up a forfeit at 195 to conclude the dual.

Luke Brown (145) wrestled well for the Buccs in JV action.

Coldwater’s Will Fox gave the Cavaliers an early 6-0 lead as he earned a pin over Scott Blumenstock (285).

Covington quickly rebounded as Carson Taylor (106) earned a forfeit, followed by Michael Hagan’s (113) pin over Austin Hamilton.

Jericho Quinter (120) then picked up pin over Mason Klosterman, followed by a Kellan Anderson (126) pin over Nick Kline. Coldwater’s Ethan Heitkamp then picked up a forfeit at 132, giving the Buccs a 24-12 lead.

The teams then traded the next two bouts, as Covington’s Cael Vanderhorst (138) pinned Gavin Zibrida, followed by Grant Heuing’s pin over David Robinson (145).

Connor Sindelir (152) then pinned Sam Obringer, before Trey Kiser (160) earned a pin over Eli Tobe.

Trentin Alexander (170) added to the Buccs’ lead with a pin over Eddie Cervantes before Jensen Wagoner (182) battled to a 4-2 overtime victory over Shane Ontrop.

Coldwater then won the final two matches as Troy Milligan (195) earned a forfeit and Caleb Stammen picked up a 10-0 major decision over Ricky Stephan (220).

Hayden Barker (220) earned a pin over Coldwater’s Troy Milligan in extra action.

Bradford lifters

sweep meet

SPRINGFIELD — The Bradford boys and girls powerlifters swept a quad meet at Kenton Ridge.

Winning for the boys were Garrett Trevino (135, 9-10), Ethan Saunders (135, 11-12), Kyle Kissinger (155, 11-12), Ben Kitts (155, 9-10), Keaton Mead (175, 11-12) and Shawn Jones (unlimited, 11-12).

Winning for the girls were Macy Bubeck (125, 11-12), Alliyah Boggs, 135, 11-12), Isabella Boyer (135, 9-10), Hannah Stine (145, 11-12), Skipp Miller (155, 11-12), Courtney Monnin (175, 11-12), Taysa Felver (unlimited, 9-10) and Taylan Brooks (125, 9-10).

Newton bowlers

split matches

FRANKLIN — Avery Hartman had a record night to help the Newton girls bowling team defeated Valley View 1,640-1,443.

Hartman set a school record for series with games of 198 and 211 for a 409 series.

Deanna Bucholtz rolled games of 158 and 160 for a 318 series.

The Newton boys lost 2,143-2084.

Dalton Trucksis had a 403 series on games of 209 and 194.

Jacob Moore and Jon Maxwell both rolled a 402 series.

Moore had games of 210 and 192, while Maxwell had games of 174 and 228.