PIQUA — Margaret (Peg) Hance was born on May 5, 1922 in Bascom, to the late Vernon and Lucille Hedges. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Hance, Jr. in 2000, brothers, Vernon Hedges, Jr. and David Hedges and sisters Jean McDade and Dorrine Matz.

Survivors include daughter, Becky in Santa Fe, New Mexico, two sons and daughters-in-law, Rob and Nadine Hance, Columbus and David and Vicky Hance, Olathe, Kansas.

Other survivors include granddaughter Stacy and (Ian) Tholking, Fayetteville, Arkansas and two grandsons, Randall Hance and (John), Houston, Texas and Justin and (Shannon) Hance, Chicago, Illinois, great-grandsons, Grant Tholking, Theo and Colby Hance, great-granddaughter, Emilie Tholking and many nieces and nephews.

After graduation from high school in 1940, Peg obtained her degree from Bliss Business College in Columbus. She was employed as a secretary to the Assistant Tax Commissioner in the Ohio Department of Taxation until her marriage to Bob in 1946.

She was a former member of O.E.S. Chapter 185 of Piqua, the Tots to Teens Mothers Club, the Piqua Country Club and active member of the Columbian Club and of Greene Street United Methodist Church for 75 years; an active member of the Piqua YWCA, having served as president of both the Board of Directors and Board of Trustees. She became a volunteer at Dettmer Hospital and later at UVMC retiring in 2008 after 28 years of service and accumulating over 9,000 hours. In her earlier years, she was involved with the swimming program at both the “Y” and Tecumseh Woods. Her hobbies included needlework, reading, and was a member of several bridge clubs. She was very proud of her family and really enjoyed their social times together.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday February 4, 2021 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Will Leasure officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the YWCA of Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, OH 45356 or Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com