DANIEL S. WAGNER

GREENVILLE — Daniel Solomon Wagner was born February 16, 1930 to Clay and Orpha (Price) Wagner. He peacefully, passed to his eternal reward the afternoon of January 31, 2021, at the age of 90 years, 11 months, 15 days. Most of that time was spent building his treasure where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers: Alvin and Eugene, and his loving wife: Thelma Jean. He is survived by, 6 Children: Anna Marie (Arlan) Wray (Pomona, KS), Daniel (Donna) Wagner (Dallas Center, IA), Martha Wagner (Gettysburg, OH), Linda Blocher (Greenville, OH), David Wagner (New Era, MI), Mary (Greg) Givens (Eaton, OH). 18 Grandchildren, 3 Great grandchildren, 1 Brother: Joseph (Letha) Wagner (Modesto, CA), nieces, nephews and many loving friends.

Baptized at about 19 years of age, he remained faithful to his Lord until death. He married Thelma Jean Garber November 2, 1963. They spent their 52 years of married life in Miami and Darke counties in Ohio. In his spare time, he loved to travel with his family and enjoy the beautiful creation that God made. His door was always open and he always had time to extend hospitality to all. The Family would like to extend a Thank You to everyone for all of your support and love towards Daniel during his final days. If you have been blessed by Daniel’s influence, please pay it forward to souls who need to accept a portion of the same treasure that Daniel is now enjoying.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday at the Old Brethren Church, Children’s Home-Bradford Road, Bradford. Interment to follow at Oakland Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Saturday at the Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.