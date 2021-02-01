TAMMY S. JAMES

PIQUA — Tammy Sue James, 57, of Piqua, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at Soin Medical Center. She was born November 9, 1963, in Piqua, the daughter of James C. & Patricia J. (Wertz) Schneider of Piqua.

Tammy will be missed and remembered by her two sons, Zachary James of Piqua, and Matthew James of Piqua; her fiancé, Jerry Bashore of Piqua; her siblings, Vicki Schneider (Jeff Balta), Kimberly (Darren) Starrett, and Joseph (Jill) Schneider, all of Piqua; Jerry’s daughters, Samantha (Lukas) Hafer and Allie Bashore; her two grandsons; two nieces, five nephews; a great-niece, and a great-nephew. She was preceded in death by her brother, James C. Schneider II.

Tammy was a 1982 graduate of Piqua High School and earned a B.S. in Education from Wright State University. She went on to be a teacher for children with special needs at the Nicholas School in Piqua. Tammy was an amazing teacher who touched the life of many students. She loved her family unconditionally, and enjoyed spending time with children, grandkids, and siblings. She enjoyed crafts and jewelry, flea markets with her fiancé, and reading. She had also authored a children’s book entitled ‘Four Days ‘Fore Christmas’. Tammy was a very positive person who loved life to the fullest, and especially loved her job at the Nicholas School.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feburary 6, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rehab Center for Neurological Development, 1306 Garbry Rd., Piqua, OH 45356. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.moorefh.com.