JANET A. MIZER

TROY — Janet Ann Mizer, age 59 of Troy, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Grandview Hospital, Dayton. She was born April 24, 1961 in Pleasant Hill to the late Clarence and Reva Jean (Sparks) Mizer.

She was preceded in death by her brother Wilbur Wade Mizer.

Those left to cherish Janet’s memory include her daughters Cristy Hare (Aaron) of Huber Heights and Amber Moore (Patricia) of Troy; son Christopher Rogers of Corbin, KY; grandchildren Ava Hare, Charlie Hare, and Landon Moore; and fur babies Minnie and Sioux.

Janet was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School in Tipp City. She was a crossword enthusiast and lover of cheesy movies. She was a garage sale connoisseur and always found the best deals, her expertise being glass figurines. Janet dedicated her later years to helping care for her mother. Her family is honored and proud to say that Janet was an eye donor, continuing her lifelong dedication of helping those in need.

A funeral service will be held 4:00PM Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Visitation will be from 2:00PM-4:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.